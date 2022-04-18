WV WFO PITTSBURGH Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is going to be an active weather day with rain possible this morning followed by potential storms this evening.
Right Now: A Tornado Watch for parts of the Pittsburgh area has expired..
The Watch covered Allegheny, Greene, Washington and Beaver counties as well as parts of Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. It expired at 9:50 p.m.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GccanPISL6
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 23, 2022
A watch means there are ingredients in the atmosphere, but no immediate threat has been detected. Should...
Comments / 0