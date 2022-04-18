ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WV WFO PITTSBURGH Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WVNews
 3 days ago

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Tornado Watch Expires For Several Counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is going to be an active weather day with rain possible this morning followed by potential storms this evening. Right Now: A Tornado Watch for parts of the Pittsburgh area has expired.. The Watch covered Allegheny, Greene, Washington and Beaver counties as well as parts of Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. It expired at 9:50 p.m. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GccanPISL6 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 23, 2022 A watch means there are ingredients in the atmosphere, but no immediate threat has been detected. Should...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KETV.com

Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning goes into effect Friday

Despite getting rain earlier in the week, the combination of windy and dry conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Friday. Northwest winds will gust 35-45 mph. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Stockton As Extreme Weather Rolls Through NorCal

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A funnel cloud was spotted in San Joaquin County near Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas until 1:45 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Stockton CA, Lathrop CA, Ione CA until 1:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/16s5ciCabM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 21, 2022 Residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud southeast of Stockton. It doesn’t appear that the funnel cloud ever touched the ground, however. Thunderstorms are expected throughout Northern California on Thursday as an unusually strong winter storm moves through the region. The Sierra Nevada is being buried in snow, prompting chain controls.
STOCKTON, CA
WVNews

Spring snowstorm results in damage, power outages

ACCIDENT — As winter weather returned to Garrett County on Monday, damage to power lines and trees resulted in power outages, as well. “High winds in the area caused damage including fallen trees, downed wires and broken poles,” said Will Boye, Potomac Edison company spokesman. Roughly 1,100 customers...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy