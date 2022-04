The Cuddly Playground is a place where kids can go wild. Of course, you can say it’s just another playground for the children, but this one is different. The concept alone is entertaining as it tells the story of Kayko and Kokosh with Cuddly the dragon. This public space is inspired by the animated series created by a resident of Sopot, Poland, who has become famous for his comic book series.

LIFESTYLE ・ 28 DAYS AGO