Chandler woman reunited with stolen pups

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners Thursday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police called the owners GYA and Cyrus early Thursday morning to let them know their dog, Truffles Von Dutch, was located. The California couple went to an LVMPD station to retrieve the dog, who also goes by Dutch.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman who was last seen in Tucson. Officials say 55-year-old Carla Therese Boone, also known as Carla Foster, is described as 5′4,” 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
MONROE, N.C. — Two puppies that were stolen from their owners’ property have reunited two days later. Surveillance video showed thieves stealing nine-week-old puppies from the yard of a Monroe home. Their owner told Channel 9 anchor John Paul earlier she wanted to know the thieves’ identity so she can get her puppies returned.
New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Human remains have been found in a northwestern Arizona desert area and Bullhead City police said it’s believed to be a man missing since July. Officers responded Thursday to a call about remains being discovered and police said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were those of 39-year-old Felipe Calderon Zamora of Bullhead City.
Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ex-girlfriend of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer last week helped him hide from police and tried to destroy cellphones used by him, according to court documents. Nicole Montalbano, 33, was arrested at her Prescott Valley home last weekend and is currently in jail with no bond.
A 43-year-old father died shortly after he was hit by a 19-year-old motorcyclist outside of his home in Utah this week. According to Draper Police Department officials, James Mair was hospitalized after he was struck by a motorcyclist in his neighborhood on Monday night. "It is believed that Mr. Mair...
A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Two months after Katey and Saje Lazenby got married in Chandler they found out a couple had crashed their wedding. The discovery was made when the newlyweds got their wedding photos back and noticed a picture that had two people they did not recognize. “She looked...
Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
An Indiana woman has been found dead inside a car, where her infant son was still alive. The South Bend Police Department announced Tuesday that Alexis Morales, 27, "was pronounced deceased at the scene" after officers located her and her son, Messiah Morales, inside a vehicle on South Kaley Street that evening.
Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley-wide search for the man who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside of a gas station on Thursday has ended after authorities have taken him into custody Sunday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams confirmed that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m. after officers from multiple departments tracked Cowan down to a home in a Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday.
Fort Lauderdale — The victim of an alleged brutal beating that left him permanently blind told deputies he was ambushed by the family of his supposed boyfriend of nine months, CBS Miami reports. He said it all happened because they believed he'd "turned" their son gay. His account of...
