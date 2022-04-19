ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

3 dead in string of shootings in 5 days

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48T70o_0fD00H1000

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning.

” It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said.

21 -year -old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting.

A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24- year – old Brandon Peebles.

” I heard a lot of shooting and it sounded like it was coming from back here. As I was coming home the police were everywhere. I had to park around the corner and walk up here,” Hope Hudgins said.

Peeples was shot at least one time on the 2700 block of Prague Court

” I knew him from the neighborhood. He was just a quiet guy. Always walked by and was respectful and would speak,” Hudgins said.

Both shootings are still under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

There is no word from investigators if there are any potential suspects or persons of interest.

” Its kind of scary because they don’t know who did it,” Hudgins said.

People living in the area said the recent shootings have left them on edge.

” I’m much more cautious. I come in the house early because I don’t want to come out to my car at night since they don’t know what happened,” Hudgins said.

” You feel unsafe because you don’t know what direction or where it might come from,” Brley said.

The violence continued Monday morning as 72-year-old Johnnie Coleman was shot on Old Savannah Road.

That shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

“Do they understand what they have done to us” LOE Gang Members indicted for the shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Members of the criminal street gang “Loyalty Over Everything” also known as “LOE” have been indicted by the Grand Jury for the murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The District Attorney’s Office presented a 25-count indictment to the Grand Jury against five members. Arbrie was gunned down during a drive-by shooting back […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Circle K in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

14-year-old girl charged with involuntary manslaughter of teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 14-year-old girl was charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said Jaylen Olinde was found shot in the 700 block of W. 35th Street on March 13. The shooting happened around 10:30 that morning. The 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Police: Father shoots son in back with crossbow in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Dorn Road Friday afternoon. On April 15, 2022 at 2:45 pm, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 2300 Block of Dorn Road in reference to an assault. 67-year-old James Wesley Harn, Jr shot his […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ga#Prague Court
WJBF

Aggravated Assault suspect wanted after woman shot on Broad Street

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect. Police say 27-year-old Desmond Shiquan Swearinger allegedly shot a woman in front of the Riverfront Pub located on the 500 block of Broad Street. The incident happened April 7th, shortly after midnight. Witnesses told police the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
WJBF

Augusta man arrested and charged for rape and incest found guilty

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) — The Augusta man arrested and charged with rape and incest has been found guilty. According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, Nicholas Alexander Mims was found guilty of Rape and Incest by a Richmond County jury in the matter of State of Georgia v. Nicholas Mims. D.A. Williams says that this […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Three arrested for Aggravated Assault at Diamond Lakes on Easter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested for an aggravated assault on a juvenile and his friend at Diamond Lakes Park on Easter Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene at 6:45 pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Once they were on the scene, they met with one of the victims who said three […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street. Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Arrest made in Hopkins Street shooting that wounded one

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 20-year-old Octavious Princeton Small was arrested Sunday and booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center on one charge of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Possession of a Firearm or Knife During a Crime after injuring someone in a shooting two-and-half months ago. According to the original incident report, multiple witnesses […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy