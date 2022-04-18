ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Woman Dies in Steele County Crash

By Ashley Hanley
minnesota93.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old St. Paul woman dies in a crash in Clinton Falls Township in Steele County. According to the State Patrol, Amirah...

minnesota93.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, MN
Steele County, MN
Accidents
Steele County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
County
Steele County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman dies after crash with a semi

CHASE COUNTY —A woman from Hutchinson died in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Chase County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Briana M. Lane, 32, Hutchinson, was westbound on U.S 50 three miles east of Strong City. The Nissan crossed the center...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#Owatonna Police And Fire
Fox News

California girl missing since July found during Nevada traffic stop, stepfather arrested

A California teenager who vanished last summer was found over the weekend and her stepfather has been arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, was found Saturday during a traffic stop in Nevada, Richard Griffin, chief of the Crescent City Police Department in Northern California said in a statement. Whisenant's stepfather, Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa, had an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody, he said.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
BBC

Crushed crewman's fatal injuries underestimated, sheriff says

Injuries suffered by a crew member who later died after being crushed on an offshore vessel were underestimated, a sheriff has said. Pjero Kurida, 29, died in hospital after being crushed while the ER Athina was off Aberdeen in 2012. Coastguards were not alerted and he was instead taken ashore...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHO 13

Crash report: Iowa 18-year-old dies after being hit by SUV

DANVILLE, Iowa – One person is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night in southeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at 8:55 p.m. in the small town of Danville, northwest of Burlington. The report said an SUV driven by 24-year-old Kaitlyn Boyer, of Weldon, […]
DANVILLE, IA
CBS Minnesota

9-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head In Western Minnesota

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) — A rural Minnesota town is in shock after a young girl was shot in the head Monday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a gun went off at a home in Lynd, which is almost three hours west of the Twin Cities. Authorities said a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head and airlifted to a hospital. Her condition is unknown. The sheriff’s office is investigating how this happened.
LYND, MN
CBS DFW

Argument ends with woman killing 52-year-old at Texas Starbucks

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in North Texas are investigating a deadly shooting at a Starbucks coffeehouse.According to officials, it was just after 7:00 p.m. on April 18 when the Richardson Police Department received several 911 calls reporting a woman firing a gun at another female.Investigators say the 23-year-old suspected shooter and the 52-year-old victim were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, hitting the victim. Police have not released the names of either woman.Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital but she died from her injuries.Officers arrested the suspect at the scene. No one else at the business was injured by the gunfire.Police believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.  Officials are actively investigating the murder and are asking that anyone who has information about the shooting, has video, or was a witness at the Starbucks in the 4100 block of East Renner Road please contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.
RICHARDSON, TX
SCDNReports

Virginia Sheriff Investigates Easter Suicide

Virginia Sheriff Investigates Easter SuicideSCDN Graphics Dept. Deputies responded to a residence on Woodstream Boulevard for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputies learned a subject in the home had assaulted another resident in the home and was armed with a handgun.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy