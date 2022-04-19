ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncover these hidden gems on your next visit to Hopland

ABC7 News Bay Area
The 90-minute trip to Hopland from San Francisco takes adventurers to a rustic town with a population of under 800 people.

Hopland feels like a different world, and it's rife with California's hidden gems.

"It's really for those adventurers, those folks who are looking to discover something that is past the crowd, past the 'knowns' and really getting out in the countryside," said Anna Beauselinck of Stock Farm.

When you cross over the Mendocino County line you're instantly transported into a bygone era. Breathe in the fresh country air and tuck away your phones-you won't be needing them.

"We don't have a lot of cell phone service coverage. So, you kind of get to, what I like to say is, 'unplugged to reboot,'" said Travis Scott of Visit Mendocino County. "There's kind of everything here for the outdoor enthusiast."

Relax, unwind, and uncover unique wineries, breweries, distilleries, outdoor spaces, and lodging. Make The Golden Pig Wine Shop your first stop for sipping world-class wine in a friendly atmosphere.

Next, head over to Coro Mendocino for signature blends, individually crafted from 100% Mendocino County grapes. Stop by Stock Farm for more delicious sips and pizza made in a wood-burning oven.

Retire to a room at the Thatcher Hotel that merges modern interiors, historic bones, and a sleek swimming pool for an unforgettable stay.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.

Explore the following featured destinations:

The Golden Pig Wine Shop

13420 US-101, Hopland, CA 95449

Coro Mendocino

6400 N State St, Redwood Valley, CA 95470

Stock Farm

13441 US-101, Hopland, CA 95449

Thatcher Hotel

13401 US-101, Hopland, CA 95449

Comments / 0

ABC7 News Bay Area

