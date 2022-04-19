ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

Caldwell edges Glen Ridge- Softball recap

By Mike Gurnis
 3 days ago
Caitlin Cetrulo went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Caldwell in a 9-8 win over Glen Ridge in Caldwell. Ava Marchetta went 2-for-4 with two...

