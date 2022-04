Click here to read the full article. The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) has announced a partnership with Wasserman Music and the commercial music program at Tennessee State University for a music accelerator program set to run May 9 to 26. In collaboration with Nashville Music Equality and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the intensive curriculum will cover multiple sectors of the industry including songwriting, copyrights, publishing, labels, marketing, touring and publicity, among other focuses, and include guest lectures from influential executives. Among them: Post Malone manager Dre London, Artistry Group founder/CEO Max Gousse, Roddy Ricch manager Shawn Holiday,...

