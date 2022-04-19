ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barriers, increased patrols ahead in response to recent 'drifting' near Bde Make Ska

 3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — Lake Bde Maka Ska neighbors say for two consecutive weekends, people have been speeding through the Lakeside Center parking lot at Excelsior Boulevard and West Bde Maka Ska Boulevard, drifting their cars late into the night. Drifting is a flashy driving style involving sudden turning and...

TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives identify Juanita Rodriguez as woman found wrapped in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
DALLAS, TX
KTAR.com

At least 3 killed in head-on collision during police pursuit on I-10 near Picacho Peak

PHOENIX – At least three people were killed in a head-on collision during a police chase Thursday morning on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson, authorities said. An SUV being pursued by a state trooper on westbound I-10 near Picacho Peak crossed the dirt median and crashed into an eastbound tractor-trailer around 9 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
PHOENIX, AZ
KENS 5

Southeast side neighbors call for increased police patrols

A man was shot by a stranger sleeping on his back porch. It's just the latest in a string of senseless shootings in the Highland Park Neighborhood on San Antonio's southeast side. Saturday's shooting on McKinley Avenue motivated residents to take action to protect their neighborhood. "It's something that really...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KARE 11

'Unknown number of puppies' die in central Minnesota shed fire

WADENA, Minn. — Authorities say an unknown number of puppies died in a shed fire Tuesday afternoon in central Minnesota. According to a press release from the Wadena Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in Leaf River Township — located about 50 miles west of Brainerd — just before 12:50 p.m. When crews arrived, the shed, which was being used to house recently bred puppies, was fully engulfed. The press release says an "unknown number of puppies" died.
WADENA, MN
KARE 11

Duluth Police: Man shot and killed four family members

DULUTH, Minn — Duluth Police have identified the man they say is responsible for shooting and killing four people and a family dog in Duluth on Wednesday. According to police, 29-year-old Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad shot and killed four members of the Barry family while they were sleeping in their home on the 700 block of East 12th Street. Police said Cole-Skogstad also died by suicide.
DULUTH, MN
