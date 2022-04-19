ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Summer 2022 could be busiest travel season since before COVID

By Michelle Gallardo
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cc3yO_0fCzxbSj00

It's been three years since O'Hare's people mover has been in operation on a 24/7 basis, but Monday the airport's automated transit system resumed its round-the-clock service between terminals and parking lots following years of construction and pandemic-related delays. The resumption couldn't come at a better time, as leisure travel is fast approaching pre-pandemic levels.

"We're anticipating summer 2022 to be as big or bigger than summer 2019. Folks are ready to travel again particularly domestically and to Europe," said Willis Orlando of Scott's Cheap Flights.

But is the travel industry, particularly airlines and airports, ready to handle the surge? Recent weeks have shown the opposite, with mass cancellations nationwide as labor shortages continue, despite recent hiring efforts.

"When you talk about backup capacity, you're really talking about extra airplanes and extra crews, so if things go bad, airlines get stuck at a certain airport because of weather, they can still run the schedules with the extra resources they have," said Prof. Joseph Schweiterman, School Of Public Policy, Depaul University. "That's something they haven't been able to do for a while and we're feeling it with these problems."

So what should the summer traveler do? First, industry experts say to avoid the busy July 4th or Memorial Day weekends.

"If you can fly somewhere more off the beaten path you are more likely to do well. Fly on an off day. Fly on a Tuesday or Wednesday you're always going to be better off," Orlando advised. "And then again, for those summer trips if you have a chance to do it, fly late May or late June or late August. If you want to fly the middle of July you're going to pay more and you're more likely to face those crowds and delays. "

And while pent up demand, combined with an increase in fuel prices has already led to an increase in fares, industry experts say it's still possible to get lower-cost summer tickets, as long as travelers are able to remain flexible with their dates and destinations.

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Burlington International Airport foresees a busy summer travel season

It may still be mud season in Vermont, but officials at Burlington International Airport are looking forward to what they project will be a busy summer for leisure travel. While the state’s largest airport still has roughly three-quarters of the passenger traffic it had in 2019, the number of passengers traveling during school vacation periods this winter exploded, said Nic Longo, the airport’s acting director of aviation.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gas Prices#Europe#Traveler#Aircraft#O Hare#Scott S Cheap Flights#School Of Public Policy#Depaul University
News Channel Nebraska

Travel to New York City during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you're planning to travel to New York City, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since December 6, all inbound international travelers 2 and older are required to test within one day of departure for the United States, regardless of vaccination status. This does not affect US domestic travel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

"It was pretty miserable": Princess cruise ship passengers suffer from COVID

A two-week trip to a Hawaiian paradise turned into a nightmare for some passengers on board a Grand Princess cruise ship after they got COVID-19. "We have massive headaches," said Vicki Herbers, of Murrieta, a cruise ship passenger. "We have a cough and runny nose. It was pretty miserable. I'll be very glad to get home tomorrow."Herbers and her 80-year-old mother, Sharon, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. For the last four days, they've been quarantined in their room. Herbers, an RN, said she was shocked that nobody checked in on them. "I said I've been a nurse in lots of places and this is not how you deal with sick patients," she said. "Somebody has to make a point of contact, to know if they're dead or alive, for God's sake." She said after multiple calls to staff, a paramedic brought Tylenol and cough medication, but she has been denied any medical visits from a doctor or nurse. Princess Cruises would not confirm how many people are sick on board the ship but said in a statement: "Guests and crew who tested positive were isolated while monitored and cared for by our shipboard medical team." Herbers believes that hundreds of people on board have COVID-19. 
MURRIETA, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bacardi sues American Airlines for losing hundreds of cases of imported cognac

Spirits giant Bacardi is suing American Airlines over the disappearance of more than $65,000 worth of imported French cognac last year. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Pasadena, California, Bacardi U.S.A. accused the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline of not paying for the liquor, which vanished from a flight between Paris and Los Angeles last year, NBC News reported.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy