Cape Coral, FL

Zooming ATVs aggravate Cape Coral neighbors

By Jennifer Kveglis
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors in a Northeast Cape Coral neighborhood were woken up by reckless ATV riders early Easter morning.

Some on NE 21st Ave said from time to time, they’ll see riders zooming around nearby vacant properties during the day.

But on Sunday, it was around 5:30am when multiple ATVs were heard traveling down the street and along the canal.

Owen Brown said the noise isn’t the problem. His concern is about safety.

“They were definitely kids. They were below the age of 18 so they were little, little like 10 or 12 years old,” he said. “There were four kids on that thing and it’s a quad.”

He explained not all of them were wearing helmets.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, riding an ATV is illegal on city streets. If a rider is caught in an empty lot, they could also be charged with trespassing.

