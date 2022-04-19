2 Men Killed In Separate Berkeley County Crashes Identified

File

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two people killed in two separate crashes recently.

According to Deputy Chief Coroner Darnell Hartwell, Calvin L. Beauford, 86, of Jamestown died Sunday at 8:06 a.m. after being involved in a traffic accident five days earlier at the intersection of North Hwy. 52 and Mandella Road in Saint Stephen.

Homer A. Swinton, 37, of Summerville died Wednesday at 5:11 p.m. after being involved in a traffic accident on Monday, March 3, 2022, on North Main Street in Summerville.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate both crashes.

