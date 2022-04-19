ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Trout out of lineup but MRI negative on injured left hand

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout was out of the lineup for the Los Angeles Angels Monday,...

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD
Trevor Bauer’s leave extended through April 29 by MLB, union

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended through April 29 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association. A person familiar with the proceedings says the decision on the extension, the 13th since the original announcement of a one-week leave, was made Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized. Bauer was first placed on seven days’ paid leave last July 2 under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of MLB and the union.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Houston, TX
Anaheim, CA
Texas Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
California Sports
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Murphy HR, 3 RBIs as A’s beat O’s; Mancini, Hyde ejected

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and an RBI double, Cristian Pache also connected and the Oakland Athletics beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4. Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde and designated hitter Trey Mancini were ejected after an odd play in the fourth. A’s starter Paul Blackburn allowed one run on three hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over five innings for his first career victory over the Orioles as Oakland took three of four in its first home series of the year.
OAKLAND, CA
Robert Horry Says Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Would Have Lost To The Houston Rockets In 1995: "Michael Jordan Is The GOAT But The GOAT Can Be Beat."

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
CHICAGO, IL
Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
Mike Trout
Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
Simone Biles Pairs Daisy Dukes With Baseball Jersey For Opening Day With Fiance Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is always rocking some sort of sexy short shorts and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Houston Astros vs the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim’s opening day in Houston, Texas on April 20 with her fiance, Jonathan Owens. The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast showed off her incredibly toned legs in a pair of tiny white denim shorts and an Astros jersey.
HOUSTON, TX
Hataoka, Pedersen share early lead in LPGA Tour’s LA Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen shared the lead at 4-under 67 halfway through the first round Thursday in the LPGA Tour’s DIO Implant LA Open. Hataoka closed with a birdie on the par-3 18th at breezy Wilshire Country Club. The 23-year-old Japanese player had seven birdies and three bogeys. She has five LPGA Tour victories, winning twice last season. Pedersen had five birdies and a bogey. The 23-year-old from Denmark is winless on the tour. Sei Young Kim and So Yeon Ryu were a stroke back with Jennifer Song, Haylee Harford, Janie Jackson and Dewi Weber. Top-ranked Jin Young had a 71. Defending champion Brooke Henderson opened with a 76. She had a triple bogey on the par-3 fourth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jimmy Garoppolo expects to be ready for training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo expects his shoulder to be ready for training camp — wherever that may be. Garoppolo told the AP Pro Football Podcast on Thursday that his rehab is going well and it’s helping him deal with uncertainty surrounding his future with the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo nearly led the 49ers to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. He guided them to two road wins in the playoffs before losing to the Rams in the NFC championship game. But the 49ers are planning on starting Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s draft.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Super Bowl MVP Kupp won’t stay home while Rams talk contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp led the NFL in every major receiving category and won the Super Bowl MVP award last year. Anybody would deserve a raise after such a spectacular season, and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams say they want to give it to their star receiver. But Kupp still showed up this week for the first voluntary workouts of the Rams’ truncated offseason. He isn’t about to stay home out of financial displeasure or football exhaustion while the rest of the Rams are getting to work on chasing their second ring. Kupp knows discussions about a new contract will occur, although coach Sean McVay gave no concrete update on any talks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
