WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County is scaling back its COVID-19 resources this spring as cases continue to drop dramatically. As of Sunday, the 14-day rolling average of positive tests was down to 1.24%. That's the lowest it's been since late May of 2020 and down from a peak of 23% on January 22 of this year, according to the county's COVID dashboard. The number of COVID hospitalizations was also down to 21 total patients, four of them in intensive care.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 29 DAYS AGO