Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Nick Senzel: Activated Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Senzel (illness) was activated from the injured list Monday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. The...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore's game against the Oakland A's. Nick Allen's throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A's catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: IL bound with concussion

Stephenson was diagnosed with a concussion and will be placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Stephenson suffered the injury while tagging out Luke Voit in a collision at home plate during the opening frame of Tuesday's loss to the Padres, and he'll be out for at least a week while going through the concussion protocol. Aramis Garcia should step in as Cincinnati's primary backstop in the meantime, and the team will need to promote another catcher to serve as the backup.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Moves up to majors

Atlanta recalled Toussaint from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Toussaint and Dylan Lee will both join Atlanta in Los Angeles for the second game of the team's series with the Dodgers, giving the bullpen a fresh pair of arms after starter Huascar Ynoa lasted just 3.2 innings in Monday's 7-4 loss. Ynoa was demoted to Gwinnett in a corresponding move, but Toussaint isn't expected to get a look in the rotation in his place. Instead, Atlanta will likely condense from a six-man rotation to a five-man setup, with Kyle Wright and Bryce Elder occupying the back-end spots.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Not starting Tuesday

Altuve (hamstring) will not start Tuesday's game against the Angels. Altuve underwent an MRI on Tuesday after exiting Monday's game with a strained left hamstring. The results of that MRI are not yet public, but he'll evidently need to miss at least one game. Aledmys Diaz takes over at second base, the role he'd likely handle on an everyday basis if Altuve heads to the injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Not starting Tuesday

Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Smith started the past six games and will receive a day off after going 5-for-19 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and three runs during that stretch. Sheldon Neuse will start at the hot corner Tuesday with righty Chris Ellis on the mound for Baltimore.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Exits after collision

Stephenson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after a collision at home plate, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 25-year-old tagged out Luke Voit in a collision at the plate during the bottom of the first inning and was unable to remain in the contest. Stephenson is likely to be evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Aramis Garcia, who was serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, will take over at catcher, so the Reds have lost the designated hitter for the rest of the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Could return for homestand

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed (shoulder) could return at some point during an upcoming homestand that begins Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Lovullo, who mentioned the possibility of a rehab assignment, did not indicate whether a potential return would be closer to the beginning or the end of the homestand. The Diamondbacks open a three-game set against the Mets on Friday, followed by another three-gamer beginning Monday against the Dodgers. Ahmed took six at-bats and played six innings defensively Monday during an exhibition game at the team's training facility at Salt River Fields. The manager also labeled the injured Jordan Luplow (oblique) as a potential returnee along with Ahmed.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' JT Riddle: Contract selected by Cincinnati

Riddle had his contract selected by the Reds on Tuesday. The 30-year-old signed with Cincinnati on a minor-league deal in mid-March and will join the big-league roster as infield depth with Jonathan India (hamstring) and Mike Moustakas (biceps) heading to the injured list. Riddle appeared in only four major-league games with the Twins last year and had a .591 OPS at the Triple-A level.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Scores twice in win

Suzuki went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in Monday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay. Suzuki reached base on an error in the second inning and was brought home on Patrick Wisdom's two-run shot. He reached base three more times in the contest, singling twice and getting plunked once by Jason Adam. The 27-year-old star has multiple hits in three of his last seven games and has reached base at least once in all 10 games to begin the year. Suzuki is now slashing .429/.564/.929 through 39 plate appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jose Devers: Throwing and hitting again

Devers (shoulder) has been throwing at 90 feet and taking live batting practice at extended spring training in recent days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Devers is gradually upping his throwing distance and increasing his baseball activities, but he still doesn't appear to be particularly close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Once he's cleared for game action, Devers will likely use nearly all of his 20-day rehab window in the minors, considering that he missed all of spring training and most of the second half of the 2021 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out six in short outing

Hendricks allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Monday's win over the Rays. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. Hendricks coughed up an RBI single to Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning and was knocked out of the game after Josh Lowe's RBI single in the fifth. The veteran righty now owns a 6.08 ERA through 13.1 frames this season. Hendricks carried a career 7.4 K/9 and 2.0 BB/9 into Monday's outing, so his current 17:9 K:BB is fairly uncharacteristic, even in a small sample size. Still looking for his first win, he's expected to face the Pirates at home this weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Out again Wednesday

Santana (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins. The Royals made Santana a late scratch from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 4-3 win, but an explanation for his removal from the starting nine wasn't immediately provided. Until more information behind the nature of his absence is available, Santana can be viewed as day-to-day. Hunter Dozier will pick up another start at first base in Santana's stead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Picks up save

Bard earned the save, striking out one in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win Tuesday over the Phillies. Bard recorded his fifth save of the season after pitching a perfect ninth inning. He is now 5-for-6 in save chances on the season. The 36-year-old has notoriously struggled with his command and control and allowed 4.9 BB/9 in 2021. This season, however, he has not yet allowed a walk while striking out seven in six innings of work. The Rockies are tied for first place and Bard is tied for the National League lead in saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Swipes second bag

Phillips went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base Monday against the Cubs. Phillips continues to work into Tampa Bay's outfield rotation, splitting time with both Manuel Margot and Kevin Kiermaier. His production with the bat has been light -- which should be expected -- as he's collected only four hits with one walk across 22 plate appearances. However, he could surpass his previous career high of 14 stolen bases in a season, as he's already tallied a pair early on in the 2022 campaign.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Yunior Marte: Back with San Fran for doubleheader

The Giants will recall Marte from Triple-A Sacramento to serve as the team's 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Less than a week after being optioned to Sacramento, Marte is rejoining the Giants, but he's expected to be up with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Goes deep in victory

Tellez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the win over the Pirates on Tuesday. Tellez took Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker deep in the bottom of the second inning, scoring Andrew McCutchen. The 27-year-old has started strong in his first full season with the Brewers, slashing .273/.333/.545 with two homers and seven RBI in 11 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with injury

Altuve was removed from Monday's game against the Angels due to an undisclosed injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Altuve suffered the injury while running down the line to beat out an infield hit, and according to McTaggart, he appeared to step on first base awkwardly. The location and severity of the injury are unknown at this point.
HOUSTON, TX

