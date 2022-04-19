ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Nick Senzel: Back from IL

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Senzel (illness) has been activated from the injured list ahead of Monday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Not starting Tuesday

Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Smith started the past six games and will receive a day off after going 5-for-19 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and three runs during that stretch. Sheldon Neuse will start at the hot corner Tuesday with righty Chris Ellis on the mound for Baltimore.
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Moves up to majors

Atlanta recalled Toussaint from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Toussaint and Dylan Lee will both join Atlanta in Los Angeles for the second game of the team's series with the Dodgers, giving the bullpen a fresh pair of arms after starter Huascar Ynoa lasted just 3.2 innings in Monday's 7-4 loss. Ynoa was demoted to Gwinnett in a corresponding move, but Toussaint isn't expected to get a look in the rotation in his place. Instead, Atlanta will likely condense from a six-man rotation to a five-man setup, with Kyle Wright and Bryce Elder occupying the back-end spots.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Exits after collision

Stephenson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after a collision at home plate, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 25-year-old tagged out Luke Voit in a collision at the plate during the bottom of the first inning and was unable to remain in the contest. Stephenson is likely to be evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Aramis Garcia, who was serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, will take over at catcher, so the Reds have lost the designated hitter for the rest of the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Not yet facing hitters

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) remains limited to throwing off a mound and hasn't advanced to facing hitters in live batting practice, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Shortly before Opening Day, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reported that Strasburg was scheduled to face hitters...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Reds' JT Riddle: Contract selected by Cincinnati

Riddle had his contract selected by the Reds on Tuesday. The 30-year-old signed with Cincinnati on a minor-league deal in mid-March and will join the big-league roster as infield depth with Jonathan India (hamstring) and Mike Moustakas (biceps) heading to the injured list. Riddle appeared in only four major-league games with the Twins last year and had a .591 OPS at the Triple-A level.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Scores twice in win

Suzuki went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in Monday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay. Suzuki reached base on an error in the second inning and was brought home on Patrick Wisdom's two-run shot. He reached base three more times in the contest, singling twice and getting plunked once by Jason Adam. The 27-year-old star has multiple hits in three of his last seven games and has reached base at least once in all 10 games to begin the year. Suzuki is now slashing .429/.564/.929 through 39 plate appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Expects to make next start

Kuhl (hip) said Wednesday that he expects to make his next turn through the rotation, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Kuhl was removed from Monday's start against the Phillies due to a right hip flexor injury, but he said two days later that his hip is "not an issue." While the Rockies will presumably monitor the right-hander's health this week, it appears as though he'll be able to take the mound when he's tentatively scheduled to start Sunday at Detroit.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Picks up save

Bard earned the save, striking out one in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win Tuesday over the Phillies. Bard recorded his fifth save of the season after pitching a perfect ninth inning. He is now 5-for-6 in save chances on the season. The 36-year-old has notoriously struggled with his command and control and allowed 4.9 BB/9 in 2021. This season, however, he has not yet allowed a walk while striking out seven in six innings of work. The Rockies are tied for first place and Bard is tied for the National League lead in saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Out again Wednesday

Santana (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins. The Royals made Santana a late scratch from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 4-3 win, but an explanation for his removal from the starting nine wasn't immediately provided. Until more information behind the nature of his absence is available, Santana can be viewed as day-to-day. Hunter Dozier will pick up another start at first base in Santana's stead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Swipes second bag

Phillips went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base Monday against the Cubs. Phillips continues to work into Tampa Bay's outfield rotation, splitting time with both Manuel Margot and Kevin Kiermaier. His production with the bat has been light -- which should be expected -- as he's collected only four hits with one walk across 22 plate appearances. However, he could surpass his previous career high of 14 stolen bases in a season, as he's already tallied a pair early on in the 2022 campaign.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out six in short outing

Hendricks allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Monday's win over the Rays. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. Hendricks coughed up an RBI single to Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning and was knocked out of the game after Josh Lowe's RBI single in the fifth. The veteran righty now owns a 6.08 ERA through 13.1 frames this season. Hendricks carried a career 7.4 K/9 and 2.0 BB/9 into Monday's outing, so his current 17:9 K:BB is fairly uncharacteristic, even in a small sample size. Still looking for his first win, he's expected to face the Pirates at home this weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Bothered by hip issue

Kuhl exited Monday's start against the Phillies due to a right hip flexor injury, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Kuhl threw six shutout innings to earn his first win with Colorado, allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out four. However, he was pulled after just 68 pitches due to the discomfort. It's unclear whether the issue will be enough to jeopardize his next outing, which is currently set for Sunday at Detroit.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Goes deep in victory

Tellez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the win over the Pirates on Tuesday. Tellez took Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker deep in the bottom of the second inning, scoring Andrew McCutchen. The 27-year-old has started strong in his first full season with the Brewers, slashing .273/.333/.545 with two homers and seven RBI in 11 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: On base three times

Lopez went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Twins. Lopez hit second in this contest after often hitting in the bottom third of the order to start the year. The move up was partially due to Carlos Santana's (undisclosed) absence from the lineup, but Lopez has also earned more at-bats. He's batting .385 with three doubles, two RBI and three runs scored through nine games, while both Whit Merrifield and Bobby Witt are sporting .139 batting averages. Lopez's solid contact skills at the plate and strong defense at second base will keep him as a fixture in the lineup, though fantasy managers would see more of a benefit if he stays closer to the top of the order.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Joe isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies. Joe is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak in which he's slashed .375/.474/.625 with a homer, a triple, three doubles, five runs, two RBI and six walks. He'll get a breather while Charlie Blackmon serves as the designated hitter with Sam Hilliard entering the lineup in center field.
DENVER, CO

