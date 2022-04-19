Reds' Nick Senzel: Back from IL

Lopez went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Twins. Lopez hit second in this contest after often hitting in the bottom third of the order to start the year. The move up was partially due to Carlos Santana's (undisclosed) absence from the lineup, but Lopez has also earned more at-bats. He's batting .385 with three doubles, two RBI and three runs scored through nine games, while both Whit Merrifield and Bobby Witt are sporting .139 batting averages. Lopez's solid contact skills at the plate and strong defense at second base will keep him as a fixture in the lineup, though fantasy managers would see more of a benefit if he stays closer to the top of the order.

