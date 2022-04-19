ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Scratched, heads to IL

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Naquin has been scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Padres and has...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds place Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas on injured list

The Reds announced they’ve placed infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list. India has a right hamstring strain, while Moustakas has a right biceps strain. In corresponding moves, Cincinnati recalled outfielder TJ Friedl and selected infielder JT Riddle from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds had a vacancy on the 40-man roster after placing outfielder Tyler Naquin on the COVID-19 IL last night.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Machado, Musgrove help Padres hand Reds 8th straight loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered for the second consecutive game, Joe Musgrove pitched into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat Cincinnati 6-2 on Tuesday night to hand the beat-up Reds their eighth straight loss. The Reds lost another player to injury when catcher Tyler...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Fans five in second rehab outing

Clevinger (knee) hurled three innings in a rehab appearance for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five. Clevinger was stung for a solo home run in the minor-league start but otherwise pitched well, throwing 30 of 48 pitches for strikes and racking up five strikeouts. The right-hander is working his way back from a sore knee that popped up in camp in early April. It's unclear if Clevinger will make another minor-league appearance or be brought up to the big club for his next outing, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Reds place Tyler Stephenson on concussion IL

The Cincinnati Reds placed catcher Tyler Stephenson on the 7-day concussion injured list. Stephenson suffered the injury in the first inning of Tuesday's loss to the San Diego Padres. The Reds recalled catcher Mark Kolozsvary in a corresponding roster move, and he will be the primary backup to Aramis Garcia while Stephenson is sidelined. Brandon Drury is entering the lineup in place of Stephenson in Wednesday's finale against the Padres, and he is hitting second versus left-hander MacKenzie Gore as the Reds' designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Profar's throw, HR lead Padres to 6-0 win vs staggering Reds

SAN DIEGO -- — With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Senzel
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Walks four in loss

Gutierrez (0-3) allowed three earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Padres. Gutierrez worked three scoreless innings to begin the start, but he surrendered a two-run home run in the fourth inning. That accounted for the majority of the damage against him, though he also allowed a third run in the fifth frame on an RBI double by Trent Grisham. Gutierrez was particularly wild Wednesday, as he hit two batters in addition to the four free passes he surrendered. Through 13 innings this season, Gutierrez has a 5.54 ERA, and his 9:9 K:BB is among the indicators that his lack of success is largely of his own doing.
CINCINNATI, OH
97.3 The Fan

Padres sweep Reds

MacKenzie Gore delivered the pitching performance Padres fans have waited years to see. Gore fired 5 shutout innings and struck out 7 hitters en route to a 6-0 win, as the Padres secured their first sweep of the season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Padres#Injured List
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara in Diamondbacks dugout Thursday afternoon

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Josh Rogers and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. Geraldo Perdomo is starting at shortstop in place of Alcantara and hitting ninth. Alcantara is batting just .095 through 23 plate appearances this...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Nick Senzel starting Wednesday afternoon for Cincinanti

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres. Senzel is replacing T.J. Friedl in center field and hitting fifth. Kyle Farmer is in the leadoff spot in place of Friedl. numberFire’s models project Senzel...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy