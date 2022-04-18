ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vandy basketball practice facility construction to begin this year

By Dalton Hammonds
WTVF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Construction on Vanderbilt basketball's practice facility and operations center is set to begin later this year. The 90,000 sq. ft. facility will be located near the north...

www.newschannel5.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Vanderbilt adds volleyball as next varsity sport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gym will soon be home to more than just basketball as the school announced Tuesday that it will be adding women’s volleyball to its athletic department. With this announcement, Vanderbilt now has 17 varsity sports. This comes as part of the school’s $300...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Vanderbilt Athletics, NBC Sports partner up for NIL deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt Athletics and NBC Sports are teaming up to help athletes take advantage of the new name, image and likeness opportunities available to student-athletes. The platform will be called NBC Sports Athlete Direct. “As the collegiate athletics landscape continues to change, Vanderbilt’s vision is for...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
WBIR

Top football recruit in Tennessee commits to the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has landed the top recruit in the state for the class of 2023. Four stars EDGE Caleb Herring announced on his social media on Tuesday that he is going to be a Vol. Herring's brother, Elijah, is a linebacker on the team. Caleb goes...
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Spun

Look: A New Favorite Has Emerged For Arch Manning

20 years ago the Texas Longhorns successfully the recruited Vince Young, the most hyped quarterback prospect of the era. By the way things are looking, they could be on the verge of landing the most hyped signal caller of this era too. According to Jeremy Crabtree of On3 Recruiting, the...
AUSTIN, TX
WATE

Lady Vols strand 10 runners in 5-2 loss to No. 3 Virginia Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols couldn’t find a timely hit in their 5-2 loss to Virginia Tech. UT matched the Hokies with seven hits, but couldn’t manufacture runs leaving 10 runners on the base paths. “Championship softball comes down to getting the timely hits and making the timely pitches, and tonight, Virginia Tech […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Stackhouse
Kait 8

No. 2 Arkansas baseball sweeps Arkansas State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Jaylon Deshazier went 2-for-4 with a run scored, but the Arkansas State baseball team could not overcome three big innings by fourth-ranked Arkansas, falling to the Razorbacks 10-3 Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium. A-State (7-26) registered five hits, while Arkansas (30-7) pounded out 14 hits and scored...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Stadium#Wtvf#Vandy United
Daily Mississippian

Ole Miss dominated by SEMO 13-3

The Ole Miss baseball team was blown out by the Southeast Missouri Redhawks 13-3 in Tuesday’s game and were nearly run-ruled in the process. The Rebels were uncompetitive against a mid-major school that should have been beaten. The Redhawks scored 13 runs on 12 hits while the Rebels were only able to score three on a 10-hit day. SEMO’s Austin Williams earned the win while Drew McDaniel was docked with the loss.
OXFORD, MS
KBTX.com

A&M baseball prepares to host No. 3 Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M begins the second half of the SEC slate with a three-game series against the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Game time for Friday’s opener on the corner of Bush & Olsen is slated for 7:32 pm. The series continues Saturday at 2:02 pm and wraps up Sunday at 1:02 pm.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

Ivy Davis named SEC Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference office announced Tuesday afternoon that Lady Vol super senior Ivy Davis has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week. The shortstop from Huntington Beach, California led the Lady Vols to a 4-0 record on the week, batting a team-high .714 in wins over Western Carolina and Texas A&M. Davis recorded […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Hogs score 10 on Arkansas State for second straight game, take series

Arkansas baseball won its seventh straight game on Wednesday night, beating Arkansas State, 10-3, from Baum-Walker Stadium. The Diamond Hogs took both games of a two-game set from State in just the schools’ third-ever meeting. Arkansas won the opener of the series on Tuesday, 10-1. The sixth-ranked Razorbacks had a 6-0 lead after three innings, thanks to back-to-back three-run frames in the second and third. On the mound, Bryant sophomore Will McEntire went 4 1/3 innings, a career high, and picked up the win. It was just his second appearance of the season. Dylan Leach and Kendall Diggs had the best days for Arkansas at the plate. Both normally back-ups, Diggs hit eighth in the lineup from first base and Leach, the catcher, was ninth. They produced the entirety of the runs in the third when Diggs plated the first on a sacrifice fly and Leach followed with a two-run homer. Arkansas has just two nonconference games remaining: Tuesday in North Little Rock against Central Arkansas and May 3 in Fayetteville against Missouri State. The Diamond Hogs hit SEC play again Friday for a three-game set against Texas A&M.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

No. 4 Razorbacks in Texas to Battle Aggies

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas (30-7, 11-4 SEC) is in the Lone Star State this weekend for a three-game series against Texas A&M (23-13, 8-7 SEC). After completing a midweek sweep against Arkansas State, Dave Van Horn talked about what he’s expecting from the Aggies. “I’m looking for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy