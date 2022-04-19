ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia community reacts to man being shot on Easter Sunday

By Rodricka Taylor
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DagI_0fCzu9dR00

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) – New Iberia residents react to the Easter Sunday shooting of man known by many in the community.

News 10’s Rodricka Taylor talked with residents in the area who say the victim injured in one of the incidents was an important part of the community. The Asian man who was shot in the head on Easter Sunday worked at the business called Lily’s Grocery. “I was devastated because every time I used to go in the store, he used to laugh with me, grin with me; he was a friend,” said Beverly Reed, a resident in the area.

News 10 spoke to people about the shooting and many recall and were shocked. “On Easter who would do something like that on Easter morning?” asked Sheryl Hill, a resident in the area.

UPDATE: Suspect identified in shooting and armed robbery in New Iberia

“Man, they got to catch this person because this person did that in the daytime,” said Hill. “This person here doesn’t care.” Many shared that the owner of the store would help people pay their bills. “I could of go pay everything there,” said Reed. “Now we can’t do that.”

“I would have never thought that would have happened but that’s the kind of monster we got,” said Raymond Lewis, New Iberia School Board member. Lewis shared he lost his son to gun violence. He adds law enforcement needs to get more aggressive to stop the gun violence.

“We have to realize we have a sickness going on here and we need to rapidly medicate that sickness that’s going on in our city,” said Lewis.

New Iberia Police Department investigators have a positive identification of the suspect in the attempted armed robbery on Saturday and the shooting on Sunday as Rickey Rashawn Thibodeaux Jr., 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mq83u_0fCzu9dR00
Rickey Rashawn Thibodeaux Jr.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Thibodeaux, you are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. If you wish to remain anonymous and collect a reward for up to $1,000, please log onto our P3 website at www.P3TIPS.com or dial **TIPS.

Thibodeaux is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone that comes into contact with him is urged to use extreme caution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Iberia, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Lewis
hotnewhiphop.com

Benzino Arrested Following Altercation With Ex Althea Heart: Report

The dust-ups surrounding Benzino have reportedly increased in recent days. The ongoing back and forth between Benzino and his daughter Coi Leray have been well-documented on social media as the pair have had run-ins that have unfolded for a global audience. Most recently, Benzino almost ruined Leray's collaboration with Nicki Minaj after sharing information about their single without their knowledge, and then later, Benzino unleashed after his daughter appeared on The Breakfast Club. According to Leray, he was upset because she revealed they were "broke" after he was removed from The Source.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Easter Sunday#Iberia#Gun Violence#News 10#Asian#New Iberia School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy