ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Erasing a Native American slur and renaming 50 Utah landmarks

By Max Roth
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tOSl_0fCzu1Zd00

Across the country, 664 places will have new names in the coming months in order to erase a racial slur from the maps of federal lands.

The term is "squaw," which is considered derogatory as it came to be used to describe a Native American woman in a way that suggested she belonged to someone else in a nameless way.

50 of those places are in Utah, and the U.S. Board of Geographic Names will entertain comments and ideas online until April 25.

Comments / 10

Blade
3d ago

Everything is "offensive" to someone. Why not get rid of all names and just assign numbers for everything. Sheesh!

Reply(1)
12
Jeff Stout
2d ago

I grew up right off [an] Indian Reservation and went to high school where the Native American population was 18%. Based on my friendships with Native Americans, none of them are offended by having a team name, river, mountain, organization, company, or corporation which includes a Native American word or phrase!

Reply
5
Remember*Waukesha
3d ago

OK, let's rename after the white settlers who built and transformed this state into the great state it is today. Utah rocks. And I'm from Cali

Reply(3)
6
Related
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Gov. Spencer Cox issues emergency drought order for Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a State of Emergency due to “dire drought conditions” affecting Utah on Thursday. The announcement will activate the Drought Response Committee and will increase heightened monitoring and reporting efforts. Recently, The Utah Division of Water Resources (DNR) reported that currently, 99.39% of Utah is experiencing severe drought […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

One Utah city now among most diverse in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Whether you’re a born-and-raised local or a brand new transplant, it’s no secret the landscape of Utah is changing in many ways. As Utah’s population continues expanding, one city has been seeing a notable change in its residents, particularly when it comes to diversity. A new study by Preply has pinpointed the […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Study shows Utahns are smoking more weed than ever

UTAH (ABC4) – According to Pew Research Center, 60% of American adults say that marijuana should be legal for both medical and recreational use. Over the course of the pandemic, the weed industry in the U.S. brought in staggering amounts of money, with $13.4 billion earned in 2020 alone. But not all states in the […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
KARE 11

Native Americans rally for construction projects

ST PAUL, Minn. — Sixteen Native American nonprofits have joined forces to ask for state aid for a dozen different construction projects that will help them serve Indigenous families in the Twin Cities Metro. The groups staged a rally Friday at the State Capitol to draw more support for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmarks#Slur#Federal Lands#Racism#Native American#Squaw
KROC News

Iowa Town of Less Than a Thousand is the Epitome of Corruption

If you somehow made your way through Armstrong, Iowa, it likely wouldn't even register in your mind. The tiny, sleepy town located in the north-central part of the state has a population of 875 people, and the closest city with a population of more than 10,000 is Fort Dodge -- an hour and a half long drive away.
ARMSTRONG, IA
Outdoor Life

Utah Senators Say Their New Bill Will Fix the Housing Crisis. It’s Really a Federal Land Grab

Utah Senator Mike Lee is trying to take control of your public lands again. Only this time he’s disguising his efforts as an attempt to tackle the housing crisis. On April 8, Lee was joined by Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) in introducing the “Helping Open Underutilized Space to Ensure Shelter” Act. The HOUSES Act, or Senate Bill 4062, would allow state and local governments to purchase parcels of federally owned land at reduced prices in order to develop affordable housing and address the housing crisis that many residents of Western states are currently facing.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain coming to Daybreak

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers get ready as a brand new location of a beloved Utah-based supermarket chain comes to town. Harmons Market will be opening its newest location in South Jordan this month — bringing its curated marketing selections to the Daybreak community area. The supermarket will be celebrating its grand […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

New LDS temple to break ground in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new LDS temple is celebrating its groundbreaking in Lindon this Saturday. The new temple will be located near 800 East and Center Street.  The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Lindon Temple back in October 2020.  The groundbreaking and site dedication will be attended by Elder […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WDIO-TV

Artists use their skills to teach Native American languages

MINNEAPOLIS - Several artists across Minnesota are using their talents to help teach Native American languages. Neil McKay is a member of the Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota who instructs students in the Dakota language at the University of Minnesota.Classically trained in guitar, he learned to meld his interest in the Dakota language and music. Chris Griffith and Shari Aronson are co-founders of Z Puppets Rosenschnoz, a puppet theater in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy