Erasing a Native American slur and renaming 50 Utah landmarks

Across the country, 664 places will have new names in the coming months in order to erase a racial slur from the maps of federal lands.

The term is "squaw," which is considered derogatory as it came to be used to describe a Native American woman in a way that suggested she belonged to someone else in a nameless way.

50 of those places are in Utah, and the U.S. Board of Geographic Names will entertain comments and ideas online until April 25.