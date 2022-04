In this modern day and age, women have finally been able to find success in areas that were not available to them in the past. The credit for this goes to the hard work and dedication of brave and resilient women who have been able to invest in themselves and their respective careers. A couple of decades ago, women were not given the opportunities in business that they are today. The definition of female entrepreneurship has been changed by those who decided to fight for what they believe in.

