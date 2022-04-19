ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Honey Badger Country Store finds new home in Beaver

By Bradley Wells
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The growing season is right around the corner and folks in Beaver have a new option when it comes to their gardening and produce needs.

The Honey Badger Country Store expanded and moved to their new location on Ritter Drive. The once 900 sq. ft. roadside produce and garden shop is now a 5,000 sq. ft. country store. Owner Tracy Osborne said the new location means more options for her local community.

“We’re able to offer more product. We are expanding. We are going to start offering some hardware. Everything’s out more for display. It’s it’s a lot better location, we really love it here,” said Osborne.

Along with old favorites, the shop will have fresh produce, gardening tools, hardware, plants, and décor. They even have a large selection of West Virginia grown and made jams, jellies, and grocery items. The new larger store gives the community that farm to table option not typically found in rural food deserts.

Osborn said the store is open and they plan to host a grand opening event soon. For more information on what the store is offering and what’s new, visit their Facebook page .

The new store is located at 653 Ritter Drive in Beaver just down the road from their old location on the same street.

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

