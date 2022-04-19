Sky Harbor travelers respond to judge's ruling to end mask mandates
A federal judge strikes down the national mask mandate for...www.fox10phoenix.com
A federal judge strikes down the national mask mandate for...www.fox10phoenix.com
glad to hear that someone stood up to the Biden administration. every mask that they support or any of them are useless against any virus. besides, mask mandates were not the law only control
I flew in tonight. About 95% were wearing masks. It's not such a big deal. The Canadian women's hockey team won the gold medal while playing with masks on.
while I'm the US they have to follow the law. and this would open them up to law suits which I'm sure the financially sound flight industry would love to indulge in.
Comments / 11