Phoenix, AZ

Sky Harbor travelers respond to judge's ruling to end mask mandates

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge strikes down the national mask mandate for...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 11

Jim Ralston
2d ago

glad to hear that someone stood up to the Biden administration. every mask that they support or any of them are useless against any virus. besides, mask mandates were not the law only control

Reply
10
Small c conservative
2d ago

I flew in tonight. About 95% were wearing masks. It's not such a big deal. The Canadian women's hockey team won the gold medal while playing with masks on.

Reply(3)
5
"Mia"
2d ago

while I'm the US they have to follow the law. and this would open them up to law suits which I'm sure the financially sound flight industry would love to indulge in.

Reply(2)
3
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
13 ON YOUR SIDE

TSA extends federal mask mandate for public transportation

MICHIGAN, USA — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the federal mask mandate for public transportation through April 18. "At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th," the TSA said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KGUN 9

Dry as a bone: Las Vegas enforces new water restrictions

The megadrought gripping the Western United States is widening. Fifty-seven percent of the country and 100% of Nevada is in some level of drought, and nowhere is it as obvious as along the Colorado River. In the Southwestern U.S., the massive Lake Mead Reservoir near Las Vegas is not as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZFamily

Arizona prisoner to be put to death by lethal injection or gas chamber

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Arizona remains on track to use the death penalty for the first time in nearly eight years. The condemned prisoner is being given the option of being put to death by the gas chamber. Clarence Dixon’s warrant for execution sets a Thursday deadline for deciding whether he will be put to death with an injection of pentobarbital or with hydrogen cyanide gas. Lethal injection is the default method if Dixon doesn’t make a choice.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pilots announce mask mandate has been dropped mid-flight in US, angering passengers

Plane passengers in the US are reporting that some pilots announced the country’s federal mask mandate had been dropped mid-flight.Announcements have allegedly taken place on Delta, United and Alaska Airlines services today, after a federal judge in Florida voided the mask mandate.Some travellers expressed anger that pilots would allow the mask rules to be scrapped while passengers were still airborne, unable to decide whether they were comfortable to go ahead with their flight or not based on the change.I am on a plan with my 2 not-yet-eligible for vax kids & the pilot just announced that the mask mandate...
ECONOMY
Inside Nova

Judge temporarily puts some limits on Virginia's mask mandate ban

(The Center Square) – Ten Virginia school districts will be allowed to impose limited mask mandates to accommodate students who have disabilities pending the outcome of a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s prohibition on public school mask mandates. A federal judge approved an injunction against the governor’s mask...
VIRGINIA STATE
ABC 15 News

Judge mulls lawsuit seeking to kick Trump backers off AZ ballot

PHOENIX — Attorneys representing two Republican congressmen and a GOP state House member running to be Arizona's top election official urged a judge in Phoenix to dismiss lawsuits seeking to kick them off the November ballot. The lawsuits filed by voters allege that Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Couple sparks debate for refusing to trade seats on plane with child who’s ‘scared’ of flying

A couple has sparked a debate after revealing that they wouldn’t trade plane seats with a child, who was “scared” of flying and sitting in a different row from her mother.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @wearejustfriends wrote: “Asking someone to move seats on a plane? AIBU [Am I being unreasonable]?”She explained that she had been travelling to Gran Canaria with her boyfriend and made sure that their seats on the plane were next to each other. “I had booked mine and [my] boyfriend’s seats when we booked and...
RELATIONSHIPS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bacardi sues American Airlines for losing hundreds of cases of imported cognac

Spirits giant Bacardi is suing American Airlines over the disappearance of more than $65,000 worth of imported French cognac last year. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Pasadena, California, Bacardi U.S.A. accused the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline of not paying for the liquor, which vanished from a flight between Paris and Los Angeles last year, NBC News reported.
PASADENA, CA

