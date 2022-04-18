ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Bluff County, NE

Bystanders credited with saving Scotts Bluff county deputy after crash

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 3 days ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.-Multiple bystanders are believed to have saved the life of a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy this morning when his patrol vehicle was involved in a crash on the Heartland Expressway in Scottsbluff. The incident occurred this morning at approximately 7:20 a.m. MT, when the deputy was...

North Platte Post

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

