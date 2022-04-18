Rosalía Announces Highly-Anticipated ‘Motomami’ World Tour: See The Dates

Photo: Getty Images

Rosalía announced the dates for her highly-anticipated ' Motomami ' World Tour today (April 18.)

The tour will take her through 15 countries in Europe, North America, and Latin America. It kicks off this summer with a whopping 12 dates in her home country of Spain. The "LA FAMA" singer wrote in her announcement (translated from Spanish), "It's been 1 month today that Motomami came out and I'm very excited to announce that I'm going to do this tour in so many cities around the world I can't wait to see you." Fans have responded with excitement saying that they "can't wait" for the Spanish pop star's tour for her breakthrough album .

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time. See the announcement and all of the dates below.

Wed Jul 06 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria

Sat Jul 9 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja

Tue Jul 12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros

Thu Jul 14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum

Sat Jul 16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur

Tue Jul 19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Wed Jul 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Sat Jul 23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Sun Jul 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Jul 27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

Fri Jul 29 – La Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo

Mon Aug 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret

Sun Aug 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

Wed Aug 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex

Fri Aug 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex

Mon Aug 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tom Brasil

Thu Aug 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar

Sun Aug 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

Wed Aug 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Sat Sep 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

Fri Sep 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo

Thu Sep 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Sep 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

Mon Sep 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Sep 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage

Mon Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Wed Sep 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Oct 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Tue Oct 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Oct 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

Sat Oct 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

Wed Oct 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

Fri Oct 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival

Fri Nov 25 – Porto, Portugal – Pavilhão Rosa Mota

Sat Nov 26 – Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno

Thu Dec 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Sun Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

Wed Dec 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Sat Dec 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mon Dec 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Thu Dec 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Sun Dec 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena