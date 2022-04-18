Rosalía Announces Highly-Anticipated ‘Motomami’ World Tour: See The Dates
Rosalía announced the dates for her highly-anticipated ' Motomami ' World Tour today (April 18.)
The tour will take her through 15 countries in Europe, North America, and Latin America. It kicks off this summer with a whopping 12 dates in her home country of Spain. The "LA FAMA" singer wrote in her announcement (translated from Spanish), "It's been 1 month today that Motomami came out and I'm very excited to announce that I'm going to do this tour in so many cities around the world I can't wait to see you." Fans have responded with excitement saying that they "can't wait" for the Spanish pop star's tour for her breakthrough album .
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time. See the announcement and all of the dates below.
Wed Jul 06 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria
Sat Jul 9 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja
Tue Jul 12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros
Thu Jul 14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum
Sat Jul 16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur
Tue Jul 19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Wed Jul 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Sat Jul 23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun Jul 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Jul 27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
Fri Jul 29 – La Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo
Mon Aug 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret
Sun Aug 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional
Wed Aug 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex
Fri Aug 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex
Mon Aug 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tom Brasil
Thu Aug 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar
Sun Aug 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
Wed Aug 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena
Sat Sep 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
Fri Sep 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo
Thu Sep 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Sep 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
Mon Sep 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
Fri Sep 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage
Mon Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
Wed Sep 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Oct 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Tue Oct 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Fri Oct 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
Sat Oct 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
Wed Oct 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall
Fri Oct 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival
Fri Nov 25 – Porto, Portugal – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Sat Nov 26 – Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno
Thu Dec 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Sun Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
Wed Dec 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Sat Dec 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Mon Dec 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Thu Dec 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
Sun Dec 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
