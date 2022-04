Tyrese Maxey has jumped out to an unbelievable start early in the series against the Raptors and is continuing to show just how much he’s grown this past season. Maxey has been absolutely dominant at times through games 1 and 2, but the most impressive part about his play is that nothing is forced. A lot of guys would need plays drawn up for them time and time again to get the scoring output Maxey has been producing, but not Maxey. He is simply comfortable in his role and absolutely starring in it right now. Maxey has been able to star in his role for two main reasons, his aggressive mindset and the trust he has earned from Embiid and Harden.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO