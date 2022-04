SUNBURY — A traffic study was conducted earlier this year by the Sunbury Police Department at a busy intersection near the new Big Walnut High School. In a letter to Sunbury City Council, Officer Justin Whiteside said that during school day mornings on West Cherry Street and Miller Drive “the increase of traffic happens between 7:15 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. After 7:40 a.m., the traffic resumes to normal with no assistance needed.” The study took place in January, when the new high school opened to students.

