Los Angeles, CA

Mariachi bands pay tribute to late Mexican singing icon Vicente Fernandez in downtown LA

 3 days ago

He was known as the "King of the Rancheras," and on Friday, mariachi bands paid tribute to Vicente Fernández at an event in downtown Los Angeles.

The beloved singing legend passed away in December 2020 after several months in the hospital.

Fernández recorded more than 80 albums, won four Grammys, and appeared in more than 30 movies, among many other accolades.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame says Fernández at one time held the record for the biggest crowd for a star ceremony, with some 4,000 people in attendance.

The star for his son, Alejandro Fernández is right next to his on the Walk of Fame.

In January, L.A Councilmember Kevin De Leon presented a motion in the council meeting that would honor the late Mexican icon by renaming a street
next to Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, after him.

Hollywood, CA
