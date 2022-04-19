ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire rages at chemical waste depot in western Sydney spewing toxic smoke into the air

By Olivia Day
 3 days ago

A man has suffered severe burns to his face and neck after a large chemical warehouse went up in flames in Sydney's west, spewing toxic smoke across the western Sydney skyline.

The Cleanaway Liquid Waste facility caught on fire at about 6:30am on Christie Street in St Mary's after aerosol cans and a liquid petroleum gas cylinder exploded.

More than 130 firefighters and 26 fire trucks rushed to the scene with paramedics treating a man in his 30's for serious burn to his body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjnWP_0fCzrCEa00
A man has suffered severe burns to his face and neck after a large chemical warehouse went up in flames in St Mary's in Sydney's west (pictured)

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has urged locals to stay indoors and shut their windows to avoid inhaling the toxic fumes.

As firefighters battled to control the blaze from spreading to neighboring sites, workers were told to evacuate immediately.

'Aerosol cans are exploding within the site where a liquid petroleum gas cylinder is also alight,' FRNSW said in a statement.

'The fire is producing a a large amount of fumes and FRNSW is advising residents to stay indoors and shut any windows.

'The public is also being urged to avoid the area if possible.'

NSW Ambulance Acting Inspector Gregory Marshall said a man in his 30s had received 'serious burns' in the fire.

'Paramedics were confronted with a major fire and found a male patient in his 30s with serious burns to multiple areas of his body,' Mr Marshall said.

'This is an ongoing incident and NSW Ambulance will remain on scene to provide medical support to NSW Fire and Rescue.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGCWZ_0fCzrCEa00
More than 130 firefighters and 26 fire trucks rushed to the scene (pictured) with paramedics treating a man in his 30's for serious burn to his body

The man in his 30s was transported to Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious condition while another patient was assessed on the scene for minor injuries.

Fire and Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewberry told 2GB radio at about 8am the blaze was under control and said it was too early to say what had triggered it.

The fire is the second in three months that has broken out at depots of the Sydney waste giant, the other starting at the Glendenning facility on February 7.

The same location in Sydney's west was fined $15,000 in March, 2021 after chemicals and flammable liquids were incorrectly stored and exposed to sunlight.

The previous November, Cleanaway was handed a $31,500 fine by the Environmental Protection Agency for incorrectly storing waste at three NSW locations; Rutherford, Wetherill Park and Windsor.

