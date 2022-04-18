Sheridan Commission Approves Downers Addition Rezone

Following an injunction from the Western District of Louisiana, today the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office issued a final environmental assessment and sale notice for a June 21-22, 2022 lease sale. Today’s notice incorporates recommendations from the Department of the Interior’s Report on the Federal Oil and Gas Leasing Program, as well as other reports issued by the Governmental Accountability Office and Congressional Budget Office. The BLM is applying a first-ever increased royalty rate of 18.75% for the leases sold in the current competitive lease sales, in keeping with rates charged by states and private landowners.
