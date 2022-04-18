Sheridan Commission Approves Downers Addition Rezone

A bench trial has been scheduled for December 5 and 6 of this year in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan in the civil case – Calentine et al. vs. Sheridan County School District #2. The bench trial was scheduled during a hearing this week before District Court Judge Darci Phillips. The lawsuit pertains to District #2’s mask requirement that was in place for the start of the school year and was later lifted in November, 2021.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO