ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City, MI

Tri County edges Reed City soccer team 3-2

By John Raffel
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsUIu_0fCzpepE00
Reed City coach Andrea Pollaski (right) talks with her team after Monday's game. (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

REED CITY – It was cold with temperatures in the high 30s. It was windy. It was snowy.

But it was still a hard fought girls soccer game with the Tri County Vikings edging the previously unbeaten Reed City Coyotes 3-2 in a thriller which went down to the wire on Monday at RCHS.

Reed City scored on goal in each half. Paige Lofquist scored the first goal on an assist from Taylor Hilliard. In the second half, Lofquist assisted Taylor Frederick on a goal.

It was Frederick’s second goal of the season and she gave extensive credit to Lofquist.

“I was in the right spot and got a really good pass,” Frederick, a freshman, said.

“Tri County is a good team and I think we dominated possessions even though we lost,” Reed City coach Andrea Pollaski said. “It was a very good game.”

Tri County coach Brian Campbell was happy with his team’s performance.

May Shepherd scored two goals for the Vikings and Ellie Johnson also scored. Brielle Gould was the Viking keeper.

Tri County is now 2-1.

“It was a good match,” Campbell said. “I was able to rotate everybody in. We got a couple of freshmen in there. We’re excited about that.”

Mariah Hodges was the keeper for Reed City.

“We definitely played them better than we did last year,” Hodges said. “Usually they’ll scored something like five goals. Today they got three and we got two goals in there ourselves. We played them pretty well.”

“I think we did very well,” Frederick said. “We had a good contest.”
Reed City continues to play CSAA Gold action at Newaygo on Wednesday and home with Manistee on Friday in nonleague play.

Comments / 0

Related
The Monroe News

Local Sports: SMCC lacrosse wins twice; Obey leads Milan soccer

St. Mary Catholic Central's boys lacrosse team earned its first two wins of the season, beating Grosse Ile 10-5 Tuesday and the Toledo Wolfpack 14-9 Wednesday. Riley DeSarbo scored four goals in the first game and six in the second. Adam Hamilton racked up a total of seven. Other goal scorers were Patrick Lipford, Charles Harington, Jacob Smith, Griffin Kennedy and William Craiger.
MILAN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newaygo, MI
City
Reed City, MI
Reed City, MI
Sports
City
Manistee, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Daily Telegram

Siena Heights baseball sweeps Goshen

ADRIAN — The Siena Heights baseball team swept Goshen Tuesday, winning 4-0 and 6-3. In Game 1, Chase Molnar got the win as he went all seven innings and struck out eight. Jakob Scroggie had multiple hits while Haydn Smith scored twice and Kenny Leyman drove in two runs.
ADRIAN, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Brian Campbell
MISportsNow

Traverse City Central Sweeps St. Francis in Baseball

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis played in its first baseball games since the 2021 state championship, but the Gladiators fell to Traverse City Central in a doubleheader on Wednesday, 6-4 and 11-1. Traverse City Central will next compete at the Saginaw Heritage Invitational on Saturday. St. Francis will host Reed City on Saturday.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Coyote#The Tri County Vikings#Rchs#Viking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac tops Vicksburg for first win

VICKSBURG — The Dowagiac golf team picked up its first win of the season as it defeated host Vicksburg 199-212 at Angel’s Crossing Wednesday. The Chieftains were led by Abraham Guernsey, who earned medalist honors with a 42. Dowagiac also got a 49 from Luke Spagnol, a 52...
VICKSBURG, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
418
Followers
631
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy