Tri County edges Reed City soccer team 3-2

Reed City coach Andrea Pollaski (right) talks with her team after Monday's game. (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

REED CITY – It was cold with temperatures in the high 30s. It was windy. It was snowy.

But it was still a hard fought girls soccer game with the Tri County Vikings edging the previously unbeaten Reed City Coyotes 3-2 in a thriller which went down to the wire on Monday at RCHS.

Reed City scored on goal in each half. Paige Lofquist scored the first goal on an assist from Taylor Hilliard. In the second half, Lofquist assisted Taylor Frederick on a goal.

It was Frederick’s second goal of the season and she gave extensive credit to Lofquist.

“I was in the right spot and got a really good pass,” Frederick, a freshman, said.

“Tri County is a good team and I think we dominated possessions even though we lost,” Reed City coach Andrea Pollaski said. “It was a very good game.”

Tri County coach Brian Campbell was happy with his team’s performance.

May Shepherd scored two goals for the Vikings and Ellie Johnson also scored. Brielle Gould was the Viking keeper.

Tri County is now 2-1.

“It was a good match,” Campbell said. “I was able to rotate everybody in. We got a couple of freshmen in there. We’re excited about that.”

Mariah Hodges was the keeper for Reed City.

“We definitely played them better than we did last year,” Hodges said. “Usually they’ll scored something like five goals. Today they got three and we got two goals in there ourselves. We played them pretty well.”

“I think we did very well,” Frederick said. “We had a good contest.”

Reed City continues to play CSAA Gold action at Newaygo on Wednesday and home with Manistee on Friday in nonleague play.