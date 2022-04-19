ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

VIDEO: Mesa police, strangers help save man from burning home

12 News
12 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa police lieutenant and neighbors jumped into action last week to rescue a 63-year-old man trapped inside a burning home. Mesa police said on April 12, Lt. Bryan Soller was patrolling near 64th and Main streets when he saw a house fully engulfed in...

www.12news.com

FOX40

Police: Stranger fatally shoots man, wounds woman in Stockton home invasion

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspected stranger allegedly forced his way into a home where children were inside before opening fire and ultimately killing the children’s uncle and wounding their grandmother. In an East Marsh Street neighborhood near the intersection of South Filbert Street, Stockton police said gunfire rang out around 10:10 p.m. […]
STOCKTON, CA
AZFamily

Four dogs stolen from Chandler woman’s home found at dog park

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four of the 11 dogs taken from a house in Chandler were found at a Mesa dog park over the weekend. “I keep staring at them, it’s something that I hoped and prayed for, but I didn’t know if or when like I said. I’ll never stop looking for them, no matter what, until all of them are found,” said Jeanine Nesvik. Four of those dogs were found at 4 a.m. on Saturday at a dog park near Higley Road and University Drive in Mesa.
CHANDLER, AZ
Idaho State Journal

Elderly man rescued from his burning mobile home by neighbors, sheriff's deputies

POCATELLO — An elderly man was rescued by neighbors and sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning during a fire that gutted his mobile home. The 7:30 a.m. fire at a mobile home park on the 6300 block of South Fifth Avenue near the Bannock County Sheriff's Office destroyed the man's mobile home, damaged a car and two adjacent mobile homes and resulted in the temporary evacuation of neighboring residents. Two of...
POCATELLO, ID
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Missing Utah 14-year-old girl Areli Arroyo Osuna found in Texas

A 14-year-old girl from Utah whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located. Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was located in Texas after she was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday. She was initially believed to be a runaway, but was later believed to have been in "serious danger." Areli was located just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, and is now in police custody. Law enforcement also arrested a suspect, though that person remains unnamed. Areli was believed to have been traveling with Mr Lopez on their way to Texas and, potentially, Mexico. The alert was issued just after 10.30am with claims she had been allegedly kidnapped by Mr Lopez. The pair reportedly met on social media, according to investigators.The alert labelled her disappearance as an "abduction." "Child's Life in Danger!" the alert read, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Mr Lopez is reportedly not related to Areli. Investigators are not sure where Mr Lopez is from, but believe it may be Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

Ex-girlfriend of Nicholas Cowan arrested in Prescott Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ex-girlfriend of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer last week helped him hide from police and tried to destroy cellphones used by him, according to court documents. Nicole Montalbano, 33, was arrested at her Prescott Valley home last weekend and is currently in jail with no bond.
PHOENIX, AZ
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Comments / 0

