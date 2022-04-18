ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed on MetroLink adds to violent Easter weekend in St. Louis

By Kelley Hoskins
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS — MetroLink leaders said a deadly shooting on a train Sunday morning was a senseless act of violence. It’s just one of seven shootings that marked a violent Easter weekend in St. Louis.

The MetroLink shooting happened at the Forest Park-Debalievere station inside of a train that had passengers on board. A man was shot in the head after an argument on the train and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, authorities are working to try and prevent violent crime in St. Louis Monday morning. The Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative held its regular meeting to address several topics, which included the weekend shootings.

Public Safety Director Dan Isom said an investigation is underway following the MetroLink incident.

“We do know that there was a conversation between the two that turned into an argument that led to this incident,” said Isom.

As the gunman remains at large, Isom said police have a suspect in mind.

Taulby Roach Bi-State’s President and CEO called this latest incident a senseless and random act of violence. He released a statement that reads, in part:

This level of gun violence is shocking, and we are often frustrated on how to prevent such random acts in our community. However, we are hopeful that our resources and assistance with our police partners will solve this case. In cooperation with our police partners, Metro Transit has made many improvements to safety and security over the last two and a half years, and we will continue to invest in security and strong police partnerships now and in the future. This random act of violence is truly disappointing, but our transit community is worth fighting for.

Bi-State has tried to make security improvements over the years. This is just the latest act of violence on the Bi-State Development Transportation System.

Earlier this month, a 63 -year -old man was shot and carjacked in a metro park ride lot at the del mar loop transit center.

In January 2021, a Metro security guard was shot and killed while working at the Delmar Loop Station. In 2019, an 18-year-old was shot and killed at the 5th and Missouri station in East St. Louis.

“Over the past 2 ½ years, we have constructed a professional and comprehensive security model for the Metro Transit system. Our security deployments, customer engagement, law enforcement partnerships, and mental health programs are having significant impacts on security. The quarterly MetroLink Incident data is posted publicly and reflects a low rate of incidents on MetroLink,” said Kevin B. Scott, the general manager of security at Bi-State Development.

The violence continued over the holiday weekend video surfaced on social media of additional large crowds gathering in downtown St. Louis, causing chaos on Locust between 9th and 10th streets. Authorities said close to a dozen cars were broken into. In addition, the crowd played loud music and danced on top of cars.

Police still have not released the victim’s name and there are no suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call contact CrimeStoppers at 1 (866) 371-8477.

