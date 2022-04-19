WATCH: Driver of stolen car arrested after crashing into utility pole

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested for driving without a valid license and resisting order to stop after he crashed into a utility pole, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD said it happened around 8 a.m. on Monday, April 18 by the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Young Street.

Police located the stolen vehicle in the area and followed it. HPD explained that the driver then accelerated around a turn, hit a parked car and utility pole.

Then he tried to leave the scene. HPD reported the 35-year-old man was arrested for “unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, resisting order to stop, harassment on police officer and driving without a valid license.”