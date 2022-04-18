ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LEADING OFF: Baseball gets 1st 9-inning twinbills since 2019

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6Riy_0fCzoP4U00
The Ukrainian flag is display in solidarity during opening ceremonies before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A look at what’s happening around baseball Tuesday:

___

18 INNINGS

Tuesday’s schedule will feature two doubleheaders — the first in the majors this season and the first twinbills of nine-inning games since Sept. 28, 2019.

Major League Baseball used seven-inning doubleheaders in 2020 and ’21 amid rules changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic but did away with the shortened games for this season.

There were 31 scheduled doubleheaders on the calendar when the lockout-delayed season began, but these first two twinbills were added because of weather. Arizona’s game at Washington and San Francisco’s game at the New York Mets were postponed Monday because of rain.

The Diamondbacks and Nationals will play a split doubleheader with the first game at 1:05 p.m., while the Giants and Mets’ conventional doubleheader will start at 3:10 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox played the most recent twinbill of nine-inning games on the penultimate day of the 2019 season. Host Chicago won the opener 7-1 and lost the second game 4-3.

SINGLE DIGITS

The Yankees don’t have any single-digit jersey numbers left, but their scoring is stuck there.

In 10 games this season, New York has scored 6, 4, 3, 0, 4, 4, 3, 1, 5 and 0 runs.

That adds up to 30, the Yankees’ second-fewest run total through 10 games since the American League adopted the designated hitter in 1973. New York has managed a 5-5 record.

The Yankees totaled 26 runs through 10 games in 1977, but that season worked out OK for them: The team went on to win the World Series.

MAX EFFORT

Perhaps pitching in his hometown of Los Angeles — and against former teammate Freddie Freeman — will fire up Atlanta’s Max Fried, who is seeking his first win of the season.

Fried, who wore No. 32 to honor Sandy Koufax while pitching at LA’s Harvard-Westlake School, is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA in two starts this season. He takes the mound for the Braves against the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.38).

Although wins by starting pitchers get less attention than they used to, Fried’s record from 2019-21 was an eye-popping 38-13. He’s 40-20 in his career with a 3.40 ERA.

ACUÑA NEARS RETURN

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is scheduled to start an injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett at Jacksonville. It will be his first game since July 10, when he tore his right ACL during a game at Miami.

___

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

5 Boston Red Sox who won’t be on the roster by May 1

Who on the Boston Red Sox current roster won’t be there on May 1?. Major League Baseball allowed teams to have 28-man rosters going into the 2022 season. On May 1, the roster sizes must be reduced to 26 men. With injuries and Covid-19 still a concern it will be interesting to see how the Red Sox proceed.
BOSTON, MA
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Sandy Koufax
Footwear News

Simone Biles Hits a Home Run In Astros Jersey, Cutoff Shorts & Converse Sneakers With Fiance Jonathan Owens at Baseball Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens spent the day at the baseball stadium to watch a Houston Astros game. In a photo shared to her Instagram page today, the couple posed on the field repping the team’s jerseys. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) Biles wore a white button-up jersey with orange stripes framing the buttons and the sleeves. The Olympic gymnast kept things simple with...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Red’s Tommy Pham challenges Padres’ Luke Voit to a fight after home plate collision

The San Diego Padres battled the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday and ended up winning 6-2. However, the outcome of the game was not the main headline following the final out. Instead, it was the postgame comments Reds outfielder Tommy Pham made about San Diego’s Luke Voit. During the game, Voit attempted to score and collided with Reds’ catcher Tyler Stephenson mid-slide.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Yankees#Major League Baseball#The New York Mets#Diamondbacks#Giants#The Detroit Tigers#The American League
FanSided

Chicago Cubs strike another early-season trade

The Chicago Cubs front office remains busy early in the season, striking another deal with a National League contender. It may be an average start to the MLB season for the new-look Chicago Cubs, but the front office seems to be in midseason form. Just a day after making a...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Yardbarker

Cubs trade for reliever Sean Newcomb in deal with Braves

In three appearances this season for Atlanta, Newcomb has allowed four runs off seven hits with a 7.20 ERA in five innings pitched. The 28-year-old Newcomb was the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim's first-round draft pick in 2014. Before playing his first major league game, Newcomb was traded in 2015 to Atlanta in a deal that included Andrelton Simmons.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Freddie Freeman Reveals His True Feelings On The Braves

Not too long ago, Freddie Freeman was celebrating with his Braves teammates after winning the World Series. Much has changed since then. A long and dramatic offseason resulted in Freeman signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves, meanwhile, settled for Matt Olson at first base. On Monday night, the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

862K+
Followers
419K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy