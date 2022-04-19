ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

MS-13 murder trial concludes on Monday with jury delivering final verdict

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruKw1_0fCznkce00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The months-long trial of five men who were charged with multiple murders and crimes linked to the MS-13 gang officially concluded in Santa Maria on Monday when the jury delivered verdicts on the special allegation charges.

All of the men are facing multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen.

The men – Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano, Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, Luis Mejia Orellana, Tranquilino Robles Morales, and Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno – are five of the 10 men being tried for 10 murders that took place in Santa Maria between 2013 and 2016. They were each charged with over 40 felony crimes.

A majority of the verdicts were reached on Thursday , and Monday marked the end of the jury's job in the case.

Serrano was found guilty of all counts and special allegations, including nine murders with special circumstances, 14 conspiracy to commit murder, and 18 gang conspiracy counts, along with gang allegations and principal use of a gun causing death, Bramsen.

Torres was found guilty of all seven murders, the special circumstance allegations, 14 conspiracy to commit murder, and 18 gang conspiracy counts, along with gang allegations and principal use of gun causing death, Bramsen said.

Orellana was found guilty of eight murders, the special circumstance allegations, 14 conspiracy to commit murder and 18 gang conspiracy counts, plus gang allegations and principal use of guns causing death.

Morales was found guilty of six murders, the special circumstance allegations, nine conspiracy to commit murder, and 18 gang conspiracy counts plus gang allegations and principal use of guns causing death.

Membreno was found guilty of six murders, the special circumstance allegations, 11 conspiracy to commit murder, and 17 gang conspiracy counts plus gang allegations and principal use of guns causing death.

Sentencing for the trial is set for May 16, and each defendant faces multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The other five defendants linked to the MS-13 case will be tried in Santa Barbara court.

Two separate trials are being held for the group of 10 because court administrators said that one courtroom couldn't accommodate all of the participants.

The post MS-13 murder trial concludes on Monday with jury delivering final verdict appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Jury selection begins in murder trial of Santa Barbara man who killed three in 2019 crash

Jury selection for the murder trial of a Santa Barbara man who is accused of intentionally crashing his car into another car, killing two children and one woman on Highway 154 in October 2019, is set to begin at the Santa Barbara Superior Court on Thursday, April 28. The post Jury selection begins in murder trial of Santa Barbara man who killed three in 2019 crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
WAFF

Guilty: Limestone Co. jury returns verdict in 2016 Madison Sonic murder trial

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, a Limestone County jury returned a guilty verdict for a Huntsville man on trial for the 2016 murder at a Madison Sonic. Dacedric Ward was convicted on a capital murder charge for the shooting death of 18-year-old Jason West while committing first-degree robbery. The jury also found Ward guilty of murder from inside a vehicle.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
KGET

Man convicted of kidnapping, raping woman in front of baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arthur Ponce made the woman an offer: Do what I say and make me happy and I’ll return the baby. Ponce later forced her into a car, beat and threatened to cut her into pieces then raped her in front of their 2-month-old, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday found Ponce, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Verdicts#Sentencing#Ms 13#Tranquilino
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Suspect released weeks before Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The second person arrested in connection with the Sunday morning shooting that left six people dead and a dozen people injured has a long criminal history across state lines. According to Sacramento police, Smiley Allen Martin is currently hospitalized for serious injuries after he was wounded in the gunfire that sparked […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man sentenced to 16-years-to-life in prison for child molestation

Donald Keith Roberts, 43, of Pismo Beach, sentenced for two counts of molestation after prior conviction. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that Donald Keith Roberts, 43, of Pismo Beach, has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison for two counts of child molestation that occurred in 2014. Roberts also admitted that he suffered a prior conviction in 1999 for attempted murder, a violent felony under California’s Three Strikes Law. By admitting the prior “strike” Roberts’s prison term was doubled to 16 years.
PISMO BEACH, CA
News Channel Nebraska

California woman charged with ounce of meth

NEBRASKA CITY - A California woman is charged in Otoe County with possession of over 28 grams of methamphetamine, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison up to 50 years. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy stopped a Nissan Altima on Highway 2 and says he searched a...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy