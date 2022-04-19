ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

President Biden to talk infrastructure during visit to PNW

By Lisa Balick
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXIXy_0fCznanO00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon and Washington are on Biden’s travel schedule this week, as he plans to make his first stop to Portland as president on Thursday.

President Biden will discuss the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill signed into law.

Even though the president arrives in 3 days, details of where he will visit are being kept quiet, which is often the case for security reasons.

DEVELOPING: U.S. Marshals involved in Portland shooting, roads closed

The White House has said he will be talking about infrastructure, money to improve roads and bridges, and will “visit an infrastructure improvement project.”

All signs point to the planned replacement of the Interstate Bridge on I-5 connecting Oregon and Washington.

That replacement project has been a political football between the states for many years, but now it is moving forward.

Washington is committing a billion dollars and now it’s Oregon’s turn to promise funding. Groundbreaking on the project could start in 2025 if issues like tolling, auxiliary lanes and mass transit get worked out.

The plan is to split the $4 billion cost between Oregon, Washington and the federal government.

The 26 US counties where homeownership is now unaffordable: report

While Portland and Vancouver mayors tell KOIN 6 News they have not yet heard details about the visit or an invitation, more details are expected Tuesday.

Senator Ron Wyden told KOIN 6 News he will be talking with the president during his visit.

After a stop in Portland, the president will head to Seattle to talk about the economy.

Comments / 19

Daniel Danskey
2d ago

his protected outlaws Bonnie and Clyde my turn on him in Portland and Washington maybe he can take a horse and buggy and drag the streets.

Reply
12
Super Sarge
2d ago

I bet they move all homeless campers out before he arrives. Can’t let the Emperor see his success in real time…

Reply(2)
9
Guest
2d ago

May the wrath of God be upon those that lead people in darkness of the truth 🙏 reap what you sow

Reply
9
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Comments / 0

