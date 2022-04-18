ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico lower house backs mining law change to nationalize lithium

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
MEXICO CITY, April 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's lower house of Congress on Monday passed an amendment to mining legislation in order to nationalize the country's lithium reserves, a day after the bill was sent to lawmakers by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The president's initiative, approved with 298 votes in favor, modified parts of a 1992 law, and states that lithium exploration, exploitation and use will be exclusively reserved for the Mexican state under a federal authority. read more

Lopez Obrador sent the proposal to Congress after the defeat on Sunday night of a broader electricity sector overhaul he had championed. The proposal now passes to the Senate. read more

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Reuters

Reuters

