MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents in the greater Mankato area now have access to gigabit broadband internet service. Fidium Fiber, a new service from Consolidated Communications, is available to 5000 homes in Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake and by years end, will be available to 15,000. The company says...

MANKATO, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO