Knoxville, TN

Vols Ortega named SEC Player of the Week

By Tim Owens
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee 2nd baseman Jorel Ortega has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week.

Ortega led the SEC with a .563 batting average helping No. 1 Tennessee take two of three from No. 24 Alabama over weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The redshirt sophomore belted a pair of home runs and added in a triple.

Vols shatter season attendance record at Lindsey Nelson Stadium

The Naranjito, Puerto Rico, native, recorded at least two hits in all three games against the Crimson Tide over the weekend, while setting career highs with four hits and four RBIs to help lead UT to a series win in Sunday’s rubber game.

Ortega’s three-run homer in the fourth inning turned out to be the game-winning hit in Tennessee’s 15-4 victory on Sunday.

SEC WEEKLY HONORS THIS SEASON

SEC Player of the Week
INF Jorel Ortega – April 18
INF Trey Lipscomb – Feb. 28

SEC Pitcher of the Week
RHP Drew Beam – April 4
RHP Chase Dollander – March 28

SEC Freshman of the Week
RHP Drew Beam – March 21 & April 4
RHP Chase Burns – March 28
OF/C Jared Dickey – Feb. 28 & March 14

