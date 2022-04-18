ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita man sentenced to prison for COVID loan fraud

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewSZu_0fCzmY5R00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A Santa Clarita, Calif. man was sentenced Monday to nearly 3.5 years in federal prison for attempting to steal millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Raymond Magana, 41, was ordered to pay $360,415 in restitution for attempting to steal the money via fraudulent PPP COVID-relief loans for his companies that included fake tax documents and information for employees who did not exist, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Magana pleaded guilty in January to submitting PPP loan applications to banks between May and June of 2020, all of which contained false statements about the number of employees and the amount of payroll expenses.

"Specifically, on June 3, 2020, Magana submitted a PPP loan application to Customer’s Bank for $940,416 for The Building Circle LLC, a company registered in his name," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

"In that application, Magana falsely claimed the company’s average monthly payroll was $376,167 for 40 workers. Magana admitted to submitting fraudulent tax documents that reported $4,402,000 in annual wages paid to 40 employees in 2019 and $852,000 paid in employee wages during the first quarter of 2020."

In reality, the IRS and California Employment Development Department records never showed any indication of paying employees, according to an affidavit filed with a criminal complaint in the case.

"The actual loss from the two loans that were approved and disbursed was $360,415," officials said.

Steven R. Goldstein, Magana’s business partner, is serving a one-year sentence for fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

The 37-year-old Northridge resident pleaded guilty in December 2020 to a federal fraud charge and admitted in his plea agreement that he fraudulently obtained $655,000 in PPP loans for his companies by submitting false tax documents and fake employee information.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Northridge, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Ppp Loan#Covid#Prison#Customer S Bank#The Building Circle Llc
CBS LA

Santa Monica police arrest four people in catalytic converter theft

Police in Santa Monica arrested four people in connection to a catalytic converter theft in the 1500 block of Harvard Street in Santa Monica early Friday morning. According to a news release by SMPD, a person who was awoken to the sounds of power tools and grinding called police, believing that they witnessed a group of people stealing a catalytic converter who were then leaving in a gray Chevy Tahoe SUV. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. There were four occupants in the SUV, as well as numerous power saws, a vehicle jack, two-way radios, masks, miscellaneous tools and the stolen catalytic converter. The Chevy Tahoe was towed and all the of burglary tools were booked into evidence. The four suspects, Jesus Guerrero, Alexandra Garcia, Jesse Gonzalez and Samantha Lopez were arrested and booked on various charges, including grand theft and conspiracy. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident was strongly urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South L.A.: LASD

A woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believes a man found fatally shot nearby was the killer, who then turned the gun on himself. The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 119th Street in the Green Meadows […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Law & Crime

‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS LA

Homeless man killed in possible gang-related shooting

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that left a homeless man dead in Pacoima Saturday morning. The shooting was first reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Dronfield Avenue and Terra Bella Street. When authorities arrived, they found the victim, said to be a 35-year-old man, dead at the scene.His name was not released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators were looking into the incident as a possible gang-related shooting, though suspect information was not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested for allegedly trying to scam people out of money in Rialto

A man was arrested in Rialto for allegedly trying to scam people out of money, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard regarding a person supposedly soliciting money for his 11-year-old cousin with cerebral palsy, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 16.
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

Gang leader guilty of multiple charges, including murder

On Monday, the long-time leader of the East Coast Crips, a gang in South Los Angeles, was found guilty for numerous charges including murder, extortion and distribution of narcotics.Known as Little Doc and Uncle Bill, 56-year-old Paul Gary Wallace was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO for short. The jury also declared Wallace guilty of using a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. According to evidence presented during the trial, prosecutors said that Wallace was a member of ECC for over 30 years and gained notoriety within the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement late Monday.
STOCKTON, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy