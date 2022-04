Kyle Schwarber won’t be in the starting lineup for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. This will be the first game that Schwarber has missed this season, and while it may be just a planned day off, it could also be because Schwarber has gone 2-31 since hitting a home run in his first plate appearance as a Phillie.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO