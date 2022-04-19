Mountain Lake Floral celebrating 40 years in business

After the age of 4, I grew up in a very small town. There are some great things about living and growing up in a small town. Everyone knows each other. Because of that, people know your business, which can be a good thing and a bad thing depending on what you have going on in your life. People will know what's going on whether you want them to or not. Also, it's great to have those small town events; fairs, "town days", beer gardens, group crafting days (if you're into that), going into small town shops and enjoying the unique things you can find, and above all, everyone is usually very friendly.

HOWARD LAKE, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO