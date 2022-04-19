ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Lake, MN

Mountain Lake Floral celebrating 40 years in business

By Meghan Grey
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Mountain Lake Floral is celebrating a special milestone. Nene Smestad started working as a florist in high school. “Flowers just cheer everybody up. If you’re having a bad day, stop in and buy...

AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Small Town Getting It’s First Fast Food Restaurant

After the age of 4, I grew up in a very small town. There are some great things about living and growing up in a small town. Everyone knows each other. Because of that, people know your business, which can be a good thing and a bad thing depending on what you have going on in your life. People will know what's going on whether you want them to or not. Also, it's great to have those small town events; fairs, "town days", beer gardens, group crafting days (if you're into that), going into small town shops and enjoying the unique things you can find, and above all, everyone is usually very friendly.
HOWARD LAKE, MN
KROC News

Where’s The Pie? This Iconic Northern Minnesota Roadside Sign Was Taken Down!

What's cool about the sign being taken down is that when the sign was taken down, it revealed some history hidden from view!. The post from Betty's Pies shows the process of taking the sign down, and revealing the original Betty's Pies sign underneath the current sign! Other than the color, the older sign is a lighter shade of blue, nothing has changed! Since 1956, Betty's Pies has had essentially the same sign, hanging out along Highway 61.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Current Publishing

Carmel consignment store celebrates 20 years in business

Twenty years ago, Amanda Newman and her sister had a dream to open a consignment shop. “We loved consignment and wanted to work together. She moved back to Texas shortly after. I loved the business and wanted to stay in it,” Newman said. “It has since become a family business with my husband and oldest son. Once we decided to make it a family business, we were committed to build the business. We’ve definitely weathered a lot of ups and downs, but it only made us work harder and come out stronger.”
CARMEL, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Busy Corner celebrates 75 years of pies, home-cooking

GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois restaurant famous for its pies and home cooking is celebrating a milestone anniversary Saturday. Busy Corner in Goodfield has been serving Central Illinoisans breakfast, lunch and dinner for 75 years. It’s been a favorite for pies, cheesecakes and homestyle meals since 1947.
GOODFIELD, IL
