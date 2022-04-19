ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning in effect for most of Tampa Bay Tuesday

By Rebecca Barry, Heather Monahan
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MPIt_0fCzljoL00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Most of the Tampa Bay area will be at an elevated risk for fires on Tuesday due to changes in the weather.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning starting at 1pm. The warning covers Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee and Highlands counties.

What is a red flag warning?

The NWS says the fire danger is elevated because of lower humidity and gusty winds. A cold front pushing through the area will bring that drier air, along with cooler temperatures, Tuesday. Limit any outdoor burning because fires can spread quickly in this type of atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImYBx_0fCzljoL00
Red Flag Warning in effect for most of Tampa Bay Tuesday

“We’re expecting northerly winds between 15 and 20 mph so that has raised our fire danger,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry explained. “It’s not a good day for fires just because of the high winds and the low humidity. It’d be very easy for fires to start and very easy for fires to spread.”

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Polk#Hardee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

WFLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy