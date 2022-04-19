Red Flag Warning in effect for most of Tampa Bay Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Most of the Tampa Bay area will be at an elevated risk for fires on Tuesday due to changes in the weather.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning starting at 1pm. The warning covers Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee and Highlands counties.

The NWS says the fire danger is elevated because of lower humidity and gusty winds. A cold front pushing through the area will bring that drier air, along with cooler temperatures, Tuesday. Limit any outdoor burning because fires can spread quickly in this type of atmosphere.

“We’re expecting northerly winds between 15 and 20 mph so that has raised our fire danger,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry explained. “It’s not a good day for fires just because of the high winds and the low humidity. It’d be very easy for fires to start and very easy for fires to spread.”

