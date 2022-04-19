ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Three Knee Surgeries Not Stopping Maddie Evans from Playing Softball

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1JbQ_0fCzlaro00

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Watching Maddie Adams play you’d have no idea she’s been through surgeries on both her knees.

In fact, she’s undergone three knee surgeries in the last three years.

“It’s been a crazy journey,” the U-High junior said. “I tore my first ACL in 12U (softball) in eighth grade. It was a hard recovery.”

That was October of 2018, when Adams tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

She recovered from that and then tore the ACL in her left knee playing in a softball game in July of 2020.

“Hearing about my second one got me down,” Adams said.

She worked hard to recover from that injury and then faced a third knee surgery when she tore her right meniscus in a fall league game in October 2021.

“This last injury wasn’t too bad, compared to the others,” Adams said. “I’m excited to be back.”

Two ACL surgeries and a third operation to repair a meniscus tear. And none of it has slowed her down or changed her positive attitude.

“I think it was a matter of OK, I have to go through this again,” said U-High softball coach Al Tolliver. “I’ve been through it, I’ll get through it and I’ll be better.”

Amazingly, Adams has missed very little of her high school softball schedule because the injuries have happened outside of her spring schedule. She always been a pretty good hitter but this year she’s been U-High’s top pitcher.

“I’ve learned to be a good teammate when I’ve been forced to sit on the bench,” Adams said. “It’s helped me be strong and determined to get back to what I love.”

As difficult as the last couple of years have been, Adams says she really wouldn’t change a thing. She says all of her surgeries have made her a better player.

“Its taught me a lot, being patient,” said Adams. “It changed my mental approach to the game knowing I need to play hard because it might be my last (game).”

She hopes to play college softball. And after going through three knee rehabs, Adams says she’s leaning towards studying physical therapy.

“I have two scars on my knees. They are pretty long. Sometimes I do tell people when they see them,” Adams said. “I tell them my story because I like my story. It’s made me a better person.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

