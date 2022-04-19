Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted During The Raptors-76ers Game

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet during Game 2 of the first-round series between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are facing off in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, and on Monday evening they are in the middle of Game 2.

During the game, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet.

Kuzma and the Wizards did not qualify for the postseason this year, but he is an NBA Champion (Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).

The 76ers currently have a 1-0 series lead over the Raptors.

The Related stories on NBA basketball