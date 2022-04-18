Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet About Phoenix Suns Fans
Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet on Sunday evening about the Phoenix Suns fans during their win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Kuzma has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards during his career.
The Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday evening by a score of 110-99 to win Game 1 of their first-round series.
During the game, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Suns fans that went viral on Twitter.
Kuzma and the Wizards did not qualify for the postseason this year, but he is an NBA Champion after playing a key role on the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers.
As for the Suns, they are fresh off of making the NBA Finals last year, and had the best record in the entire NBA this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 2