Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QcphX_0fCzlA7200

Andre Iguodala is doubtful to play in Game 2 between the Golden State Warriros and Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriros are hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 on Monday evening in San Francisco, and for the game they will likely be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

The former All-Star is doubtful for the contest due to a neck injury.

He had not been on the injury report earlier in the day, but was a late addition.

The Warriros have a 1-0 lead in the series, so the Nuggets will look to avoid going down 2-0 before heading back home to Colorado for two games.

