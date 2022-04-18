Bill seeking term limits for assessors passes by a narrow margin

New Orleans representative Mandie Landry says that tax assessors should be held to the same standard as the state’s legislators when it comes to term limits and her House Bill 288 would allow voters to decide if the state’s constitution should be amended to make that happen. Landry says it may be controversial, but it is necessary.

“My feeling is not only is this a good government measure, but that it’s a fairness measure,” she said. “So many localities have term limits, and the reason I think this is important is that it encourages and requires turnover.”

Landry says that Louisiana voters have shown overwhelming support for term limits in the past and that her bill leaves the decision in their hands.

“What I’m asking you to do is put this on the ballot for voters,” said Landry. “They have the option to say no, but because of how our constitution is set up it has to go to them first.”

Attorney Brian Eddington spoke against the bill on behalf of the Louisiana Assessor’s Association, saying that the loss of institutional knowledge would outweigh any gains made in fairness and ultimately hurt taxpayers.

“Having a hard reboot every eight years would simply detract from the single most important aspect of property taxation, and that is stability, certainty, and repeatability,” said Eddington.

The measure passed House Ways and Means by a 7-6 vote.