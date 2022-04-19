ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Mail Force's £20,000 gift helps keep reporters safe on frontline of war in Ukraine

By James Tozer
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ukrainian war reporters are being protected by kit bought with the help of a £20,000 donation from the Mail.

At least 21 journalists of all nationalities have been killed since Russia invaded on February 24, with vital body armour initially in short supply.

But the money from the Mail has now provided protective equipment to Ukrainian journalists bravely reporting from the front line, or exposing atrocities committed by Vladimir Putin's forces.

The cash comes from company funds and not from the generous donations from readers to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Among those benefiting is renowned photojournalist Bohdan Bortakov, who received a helmet and vest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wx6g7_0fCzl28T00
Renowned photojournalist Bohdan Bortakov received a helmet and vest with the help of a £20,000 donation from the Mail

Another recipient, Andriy Kovalenko, has been working as a fixer for foreign journalists, helping them tell his country's stories to readers and viewers around the world.

Praising the donation, he said the equipment had enabled him to reveal the truth about 'war crimes, executions, mass graves and destroyed cities'.

The Daily Mail's contribution, which was paid via the European Federation of Journalists, is also being used to fund a network of 'solidarity centres' where journalists can work and recuperate while sharing knowledge with colleagues.

Sergiy Tomilenko, president of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, said: 'Journalists and the media are targeted by the Russian invaders as enemies for reporting the war crimes they have committed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHRq0_0fCzl28T00
 Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: 'I am very pleased that the Mail has donated support to Ukrainian journalists on the front line'

'So we are very grateful to the Daily Mail for helping to fund equipment to help them report safely from the front line. Your support is extremely important, and priceless.'

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries last night thanked 'all those working in Ukraine to report on the barbaric Russian invasion and Putin's despicable actions'.

She added: 'Every day journalists are risking their lives and it is absolutely right that we do all we can to support them.

'I am very pleased that the Mail has donated support to Ukrainian journalists on the front line.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVt1C_0fCzl28T00

The Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline UKRAINE REFUGEE APPEAL

Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis.

Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine.

For, surely, no one can fail to be moved by the heartbreaking images and stories of families – mostly women, children, the infirm and elderly – fleeing from Russia's invading armed forces.

As this tally of misery increases over the coming days and months, these innocent victims of a tyrant will require accommodation, schools and medical support.

Donations to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal will be used to help charities and aid organisations providing such essential services.

In the name of charity and compassion, we urge all our readers to give swiftly and generously.

TO MAKE A DONATION ONLINE

Donate at www.mailforcecharity.co.uk/donate

To add Gift Aid to a donation – even one already made – complete an online form found here: mymail.co.uk/ukraine

Via bank transfer, please use these details:

Account name: Mail Force Charity

Account number: 48867365

Sort code: 60-00-01

TO MAKE A DONATION VIA CHEQUE

Make your cheque payable to 'Mail Force' and post it to: Mail Newspapers Ukraine Appeal, GFM, 42 Phoenix Court, Hawkins Road, Colchester, Essex CO2 8JY

TO MAKE A DONATION FROM THE US

US readers can donate to the appeal via a bank transfer to Associated Newspapers or by sending checks to dailymail.com HQ at 51 Astor Place (9th floor), New York, NY 10003

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's defense minister claims US and West want to prolong the war and make Ukraine 'fight until the last man standing' by sending billions in weapons as Russia begins its 'methodical' operation in Donbas

The United States and its Western partners are intent on prolonging the fighting in Ukraine by funneling billions of dollars in weapons to the country, Russia's defense minister claimed on Tuesday. Sergei Shoigu said the West was doing everything it could to extend Moscow's military operation by supplying arms. Last...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Frontline#Refugees#Mail Force#Ukrainian#The Daily Mail#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy